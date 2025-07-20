Former Polarizing Colts Defender Signs with Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts saw one of their defensive tackles from 2023 and 2024 get signed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Former first-rounder Taven Bryan has agreed to another one-year deal with the AFC North contender.
Bryan was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 with the 29th overall pick. Given where he was taken, the expectations for Bryan were to be a consistently good starter with upside to become more. However, his career has been underwhelming, with him being more of a rotational defender.
Bryan signed two straight one-year deals with the Colts in 2023 and 2024, providing depth on the defensive interior for then-coordinator Gus Bradley. Bryan wasn't overwhelming but did have a few moments in Indy.
During his time with the Colts, Bryan tallied three sacks, 42 tackles (seven for loss), three quarterback hits, 19 pressures, and 34 games played.
Bryan is, by all accounts, a first-round bust, amassing only 154 tackles (24 for loss), 11.5 sacks, and 34 quarterback hits through 113 games and 46 starts. While Indy needs defensive depth on the interior, Bryan wasn't great and presented a liability in run defense.
Fast-forward to now, and the Colts have parted ways with Bryan and Raekwon Davis, both of whom weren't great backing up starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Indianapolis decided to draft Tim Smith in the sixth round and signed Neville Gallimore to replace the backup duo.
Looking back, the Colts were likely hoping to get more out of Bryan when they took a swing on him with a few cheap, one-year deals. What they got was anything but, and Bryan even saw 13 starts during him time with the Colts.
Indianapolis hopes to get more out of its defensive line depth with Smith and Gallimore in 2025. They also have Adetomiwa Adebawore and Eric Johnson II behind Smith and Gallimore. Indianapolis needs all the production it can get from the defensive line to succeed in 2025.
