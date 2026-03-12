The Indianapolis Colts are clearly taking their defensive tackle position seriously. Now, they've added former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi.

Indianapolis now has three new defensive tackles on the roster. First, the squad traded long-time linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for Colby Wooden.

Next, the Colts signed former New York Jets enforcer Micheal Clemons to their ranks. It's clear that Chris Ballard is prioritizing the depth behind stars DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Nnadi isn't a household name, but he played eight years with the Chiefs and was a part of their three Super Bowls (2019, 2022, and 2023).

The former third-round pick has a wealth of experience, with 130 career games and 98 total starts in the AFC West. That's the type of veteran presence needed for rotational depth in the defensive interior.

Through that tenure, Nnadi has accumulated 249 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, a fumble forced, and even a big man interception in 2019.

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) takes the field against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Colts have officially loaded up their defensive tackle position after seeing Neville Gallimore depart in free agency to the Chicago Bears.

Gallimore paired up last season with Adetomiwa Adebawore to show the league the value of having capable players behind the valued starters.

Gallimore logged 3.5 sacks and Adebawore 4.0, totaling 7.5 between the two backup defensive tackles. Now, the Colts have Wooden, Clemons, Nnadi, and Adebawore in the mix.

This type of defensive tackle rotation ensures that if Buckner or Stewart need to take plays off, or miss any time with injuries, that the position won't be hurting too bad.

In years past, we've seen on full display opponents pepper Indianapolis with constant runs up the middle when Buckner or Stewart are out of the game.

In 2024, Indianapolis had Raekwon Davis and Taven Bryan behind Buckner and Stewart. While both are veterans, neither was anything more than a revolving door in run defense, often posing a liability to the stop troops over anything else.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) leaves the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nnadi isn't going to dazzle anyone with outrageous athleticism or incredible stat lines, but that's not what the Colts signed him to do.

Instead, he'll look to fill in well for Lou Anarumo's defense and work in unison with new Colts defensive line coach, Marion Hobby.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ballard will continue adding to the defensive tackle position. All of these interior defensive signings are great moves, if for no other reason than now the Colts don't have to use valuable draft picks for the position.

After the Michael Pittman Jr. trade, Indianapolis will likely use either their second or third round pick to address the wide receiver position to help out Alec Pierce and Josh Downs in 2026.

The Colts aren't done in free agency yet, and will likely keep firing away with contracts to add to the defensive side of the football.

Edge rusher, linebacker, and safety are still areas of need, and not all can be addressed through the draft to attain Day 1 starters.

We'll see what's to come for the Colts in what's been a wild free agency period, just a few days in for the NFL.