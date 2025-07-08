Former Colts Running Back Looking to Return
The Indianapolis Colts possess one of the best running backs in the NFL in former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor. While Taylor is incredible, his usage over three years in college and five years in the NFL with the Colts has resulted in 2,154 attempts through 108 games played, averaging 19.4 carries per contest.
The Colts addressed helping Taylor by signing veteran Khalil Herbert and drafting Kansas State's DJ Giddens. However, Indy used to have a fantastic RB2 in former back Nyheim Hines.
Hines left the league after a skiing incident where he tore his ACL, effectively ending his NFL tenure for a while.
However, he is looking for a possible return, and there are plenty of teams that can utilize a player with Hines' skills, per Adam Schefter.
Hines played for the Colts for four and a half years (2018-2022), eventually getting traded to the Buffalo Bills for Zack Moss, where he finished his career. Hines was an electric player despite carrying the football only 306 times for 1,202 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry).
His rushing metrics aren't incredible, but he had high-level skills as a receiver out of the backfield and a returner in the special teams game. While he did plenty of great things for Indy, he also carried that explosiveness to the Bills.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As a returner, Hines had 89 punt returns for 1,015 return yards and a duo of scores. He also made massive impacts in the kick return game, returning 32 for 817 return yards and another two touchdowns.
As a receiver, Hines was initially a serious threat out of the backfield, especially during his time with Indianapolis. Hines secured 235 catches for 1,725 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his time with Indy, showing his abilities to be a true threat in the passing attack.
Hines has incredible potential to boost an offense's return game or running back pass-catching in their respective offense. There's an off-chance that the Colts regain interest in their former back, as he'd likely be the immediate best returner and pass-catching back on the roster, barring that he somehow isn't the same after his ACL injury.
Keep an eye on a potential Hines return to Indy, as Steichen can use all the talent possible for his offense to thrive in a critical year.
Recommended Articles