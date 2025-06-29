Former Colts Tight End Goes in Depth on Tyler Warren
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a consistently reliable tight end since Jack Doyle was on the squad. The former Western Kentucky alum was the do-it-all variety of player, serving as a safety blanket in the receiving game and a solid blocker when tasked to do so.
Indianapolis was able to secure the most touted tight end in the 2025 NFL draft when they selected Tyler Warren at the 14th overall spot out of Penn State. Warren brings a similar style to Shane Steichen's offense that Doyle did during his playing days in the Circle City. He also wears the same number Doyle did for his nine years with the squad.
Doyle joined Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz in breaking down college film on Warren on an episode of Colts Film Breakdown. The fact that Doyle is the former player to break down Warren's film, given the similarities in their game, is perfect.
Doyle's career with Indianapolis yielded success. Most of Doyle's seasons were played with former first-overall pick Andrew Luck. Doyle started his career in 2013 and was undrafted, but didn't have to wait long to make a big impact on the offense.
Doyle earned two Pro Bowls and had his best season in 2017. Doyle missed a game and still hauled in 80 catches on 108 targets for 690 receiving yards and four touchdowns, earning his first career Pro Bowl nomination. Doyle was the model of a short-game target who was often available to bail out his field general with an easy throw.
For his career, Doyle caught 295 passes for 2,729 receiving yards (9.3 yards per catch) and 24 touchdowns. While these aren't necessarily eye-popping numbers, Doyle was more than just a receiver, as he functioned as a great blocker at tight end.
Doyle's last season in Indy was 2021, marking the end of consistent play at tight end for the Colts. Three years later, Warren takes the reins as the leader of the group.
Warren was electric in his last season as a Nittany Lion. He won the Mackey Award and caught a ridiculous 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight TD catches. However, Warren is a complete offensive weapon, also accounting for four scores on the ground and a touchdown toss.
While it remains to be seen if Warren wins out the TE1 position, it's pretty much a formality. 2024 featured one of the worst performances from Indy's tight ends group in recent memory, prompting Chris Ballard to draft Warren in the first round this year.
Warren will be a factor in Steichen's offense and joins names like running back Jonathan Taylor, as well as pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. This forms a potentially potent attack for whichever quarterback starts between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Warren's rookie season will be one to keep an eye on, especially given the pitfall Indianapolis had at the position last year. Can college football's best tight end in 2024 help the Colts elevate their offensive performance? Given his skills and potential, there's a high likelihood that he hits the ground running and improves as he gains experience.
