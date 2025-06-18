New #Colts TE Tyler Warren on having an inevitably decreased workload at the next level (Q: @JakeArthurNFL):



“I don’t see it as being an issue. I could have 10 catches in a game or block for 70 snaps. That’s the thing about playing TE. I’m just gonna do my job.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/eMcRkcX7ib