Tyler Warren Brings Everything Colts Need at Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts needed to improve their tight end room after a lackluster performance from the crew in 2024, as far as showcasing anything resembling pass-catching threats. This led to Indianapolis patiently waiting to secure Penn State's tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall selection.
Warren was dominant during his final year with Penn State, which made drafting him a quick and easy decision from general manager Chris Ballard. Shane Steichen and tight ends coach Tom Manning are eager to use Warren as a pure TE1 and versatile weapon as early as his rookie campaign.
While he's finished with his career at Penn State, his head coach, James Franklin, gushed about Warren and broke down what to expect with J.J. Stankevitz on The Colts Show.
Franklin talked about Warren's ability and fit as a tight end in the NFL, leadership qualities, and how he's respected in the locker room.
"He's a throwback. He can play now, he could've played in the nineties, he could've played in the eighties, he could've played in the seventies. Not only as a player in terms of skills and how they were used and the toughness, but also in the locker room."
Franklin knows Warren as well as anyone, and the dynamic playmaker was essentially Penn State's offense during the 2024 season while being used every way imaginable.
Franklin continued on Warren.
"He's a man's man, he's universally respected by the staff and his teammates. To me, you just can't have enough guys like that in your locker room that are gonna be high production, low maintenance."
Warren is a natural leader and teammate focused on doing his job and winning football games. This is a huge asset for Indianapolis, a team that not long ago had issues in the locker room that played a role in losses and ultimately led to the Colts' mediocre 8-9 record in 2024.
Warren's 2024 at Penn State was one for the ages, as he established himself as an elite offensive threat. Warren won the Mackey Award (best tight end in college football) and secured 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.
However, Warren's usage didn't end there, as he also rushed the football 26 times for 218 rushing yards and four scores. Warren immediately amplifies the Colts' offense despite several questions surrounding the quarterback situation.
Expect Warren to have his struggles despite possessing incredible talent, but he will learn on the fly and has a coach who wants to utilize him as a true weapon against defensive opposition. Warren joins Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, making for an overlooked and dangerous group.
