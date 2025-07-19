Four Colts Mainstays Snubbed from Legendary List
The Indianapolis Colts might be in a rut heading into 2025, but there is reason to be optimistic, despite finishing the last two years with an average record of 17-17. But when discussing the 2000s, legendary names come to mind for fans.
Yahoo! Sports put together a list of the top players at each position from the 2000s, with plenty of memorable former (and current) Colts players missing the cut. This puts them in 'snub' territory, per Frank Schwab.
The Colts' legends who missed the cut are quarterback Peyton Manning, running back Frank Gore, offensive guard Quenton Nelson, and kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Snub #1 | Peyton Manning - Quarterback (Pick | Tom Brady)
Manning missed the cut in favor of his arch-rival, Tom Brady. It couldn't have been the easiest decision deciding between Manning and Brady, but the former five-time MVP put together a legendary career, primarily in Indianapolis.
Manning completed 6,125/9,380 passes for 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdown passes, 14 Pro Bowls, seven First Team All-Pro nominations, and two Super Bowl championships. Brady had more Super Bowls, but no player in NFL history has more MVPs than Manning. His omition could be considered a pretty big snub.
Snub #2 | Frank Gore - Running Back (Picks | Ladainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson)
Former Colts running back Gore only played for Indianapolis for three years (2015-2017) and didn't perform the greatest. During his time with the Colts, Gore started all 48 games and tallied 2,953 rushing yards and 13 ground scores. Gore also caught 101 passes for 789 receiving yards and another six touchdowns.
Gore's career is legendary, as he played for 16 years in the league for five different teams. Along with the incredible durability that lasted for 241 games, Gore compiled five Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro nomination. After everything Gore did, he's now third all-time in rushing yards with 16,000.
Snub #3 | Quenton Nelson - Guard (Picks | Zack Martin, Alan Faneca)
For Nelson, there's no shame in missing the cut in favor of Zack Martin and Alan Faneca. Martin earned a whopping nine Pro Bowls, seven first-team All-Pro nods, and will likely be a Hall of Famer. As for Faneca, he is an NFL Hall of Famer after pure dominance in Pittsburgh for a decade.
However, Nelson has only been in the league for seven seasons, earning seven Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections. Nelson is the most talented offensive lineman on the Colts, and that likely isn't changing anytime soon. As long as Nelson continues his incredible ways, he's a lock to be a Hall of Famer when he calls it a career.
Snub #4 | Adam Vinatieri - Kicker (Pick | Justin Tucker)
The NFL's greatest all-time kicker somehow doesn't get the nod for the position. Yes, Justin Tucker has been a revelation, but the model of consistency and the clutch gene is Vinatieri.
Through 24 NFL seasons (14 with Indianapolis), Vinatieri has a phenomenal 599/714 field goals at a clip of 83.8 percent. Vinatieri was responsible for some of the greatest pressure kicks in the history of the league, and his exception from the list is a bit curious, even if he still makes one of the runner ups (snubs).
