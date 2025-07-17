Colts' Mt. Rushmore Cemented
The Indianapolis Colts have had some of the NFL's greatest stars throughout their tenure in the Circle City. Those names can't be forgotten, given the impact they made for a team that, until the late 90s, saw little to no success since moving from Baltimore.
After Peyton Manning was drafted in 1998, everything changed. The Colts found wild success, two trips to the Super Bowl, the 2006 Super Bowl championship, and countless memories for fans.
Bleacher Report and Kristopher Knox put together every NFL squad's top four of all time, or the 'Mount Rushmore.'
For Indianapolis, it's four names familiar with Colts and NFL fans, who established a winning mentality for the franchise.
Starting is none other than who they call 'The Sheriff.'
Quarterback | Peyton Manning
Manning played 14 years with the Colts and dominated defenses. He accumulated two Super Bowl trips, a championship (Super Bowl XLI), 11 Pro Bowls, eight All-Pro nominations (five First-Team), and four MVP awards with the Colts.
Manning is one of the biggest reasons that the Colts didn't relocate to a new city, as the franchise was fledgling for years. Manning was immortalized with a statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, a location many call 'The House That Peyton Built.'
Wide Receiver | Marvin Harrison
Marvin Harrison spent his entire 13-year career with the Colts, which ultimately led to his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Harrison was electric and consistent, notching an incredible four-straight seasons with at least 102 catches (1999-2002) before the NFL became more pass-heavy.
Along with the catches, he also caught at least 10 touchdowns from 1999 to 2006. During that span, he also had eight straight Pro Bowls and All-Pros (three First-Team). Harrison's 143 receptions were also a single-season record for 17 seasons (143 in 2002).
Dwight Freeney | Defensive End
The 2024 NFL Hall of Fame inductee and Colts Ring of Honor member needs no introduction. Dwight Freeney was a menace and the master of the spin move. Freeney played with other teams in the later years of his career, but made his Hall of Fame case during his time in Indianapolis.
Freeney logged seven Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pros during his 11 years with the Colts. He also tallied 107.5 sacks and 113 tackles for loss. Freeney was one of the deadliest edge rushers during his time with the Colts, and when paired with Robert Mathis, they simply dominated offensive lines.
Reggie Wayne | Wide Receiver
The only player on this list not in the Hall of Fame (yet), Reggie Wayne, also dominated with Harrison. But, even after Harrison called it a career in 2008, Wayne quickly became the go-to target and was incredible filling in as the undisputed WR1.
Wayne's 14-year career with the Colts speaks volumes as to why he should eventually get a nod to join the legends in Canton. Wayne accumulated six Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro, and 1,070 catches for 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. Wayne deserves to be a Hall of Famer without further snubs.
