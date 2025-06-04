Colts Free Agent Addition Faces Absurd Disrespect
Over the course of this NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts made a big-time addition to the back-end of their secondary with the free agent signing of Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum to a four-year, $60 million contract to establish himself as a centerpiece of this defensive unit and in Lou Anarumo's newly established system.
However, in the eyes of some, it seems as if that investment into Bynum could be one that pans out to be rather disappointing.
Pro Football Focus and analyst Zoltan Buday recently revealed their rankings of the league's top 32 safeties ahead of the 2025 season, where the outlook didn't look too great for Bynum.
Not only did Bynum, one of the Colts' biggest signings of this offseason, not find his way into the top ten or 20 of PFF's rankings, he was nowhere to be found– being snubbed entirely from the top 32 safeties in the league.
Instead, we saw the Colts' other contributor at safety, Nick Cross, stack up as the 31st best safety in the NFL after just two seasons in the fold.
For 2025, though, it's easy to see how Bynum can defy the narrative. He'll be a key factor in Anarumo's aspired defensive improvement, will likely have similar high snap totals like last season (1,028 snaps, 16th-most at the position), and perhaps have a chance to rise up the rankings by the end of the year.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
On one hand, it's great to see a name like Cross get the recognition he deserves as one of the more quality starting safeties in the NFL, and credited as one of the bright spots of this Indianapolis defense. On another, to see the Colts' top safety in Bynum for the year ahead, nowhere close to being a top safety, may sound a few alarms.
It comes as a result of Bynum's less-than-stellar pass rush grade and coverage grade from his last outing with Minnesota. He ranked 120th out of 171 eligible safeties with a 50.7 pass rush grade, and 97th in that same pool with a 59.6 coverage grade. He was a solid run defender in the eyes of PFF wth a 70.7 grade, but nothing to push him over the edge for the rankings.
For 2025, though, it's easy to see how Bynum can defy the narrative. He'll be a key factor in Anarumo's aspired defensive improvement, will likely have similar high snap totals like last season (1,028 snaps, 16th-most at the position), and perhaps have a chance to rise up the rankings by the end of the year.