The Free Agent Colts Can't Afford to Lose - But Probably Will

The Indianapolis Colts' free agency has lately been dominated by one name: Alec Pierce.

The Colts didn't get a deal done with Pierce by the franchise tag deadline on March 3rd, thus giving Pierce the chance to wait it out, field offers once the legal tampering period begins on March 9th, and possibly sign with a new team after free agency opens on March 11th.

Pierce has dominated the news in Indy so much that other key in-house free agents have rightfully taken a back seat. One young player who stands out as a priority to keep is four-year safety, Nick Cross.

Should the Cols re-sign Nick Cross?



🔵 322 total tackles in four seasons

🔵 3.5 sacks, 5 interceptions

🔵 Spotrac projection: $24.3M / 4 years pic.twitter.com/RtaS4ITqwl — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) February 5, 2026

Cross took off like a rocket in 2024 after spending the first two seasons of his NFL career adjusting to the big leagues.

To show his growth, below are his statistics through 2022-2023, and 2024-2025.

2022-2023 | 33 games, 56 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups

2024-2025 | 34 games, 266 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, 2 fumbles forced, 7 QB hits

Cross is incredibly young at 24, yet has 67 games of experience and looks like he hasn't even hit his prime yet.

After Indianapolis signed Cam Bynum to a four-year, $60 million deal during the 2025 offseason, it gave Lou Anarumo a legitimate threat of a safety duo.

Bynum is locked into Indianapolis for the foreseeable future, and keeping Cross would help cement that tandem to remain intact for 2026.

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates his interception in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, the reality is, Cross could be expendable given Indianapolis' cap situation and if Anarumo prefers a different type of strong safety for his scheme.

Indianapolis has -$4,715,711 available after applying the transition tag to quarterback Daniel Jones, so to keep Cross, they'd have to restructure contracts or cut/trade players.

It seems the Colts are already working on this after announcing that they're shopping linebacker Zaire Franklin for a trade.

Colts LB Zaire Franklin, who led the league in tackles in 2024, is allegedly being shopped around for trade by the Colts (per @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/cys1mDo7cf — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 6, 2026

Trading Franklin would free up $5,755,000 for 2026 and $9,005,000 for 2027. This would help get Indianapolis back in good standing with their cap situation while opening up the opportunity to keep players like Pierce in a Colts uniform.

Cross wouldn't break the bank, but could command somewhere between $6 and $11 million annually, depending on which team puts up the offer.

These types of situations are always difficult for NFL teams to navigate, but given the landscape of Indy's cap situation and how hard the franchise is trying to work out a deal with Pierce, it wouldn't be surprising if they have to let Cross explore a new scene.

While he's an impressive young player, the NFL draft has plenty of safeties that Indianapolis can target to replace him. Names like TCU's Bud Clark and Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren have been floated as possible options.

The Colts have tough decisions ahead on their in-house free agents, and Cross is no exception to the rule here.

While it would be great to keep his development with the Colts, they simply don't have the wiggle room with the cap situation. Even if they add void years and restructures to bigger contracts, they can probably acquire a safety more in-tune with what Anarumo wants.

We'll see what happens with the former Maryland Terrapin, but I expect him to be in a new uniform in 2026.