Blockbuster Trade Brings All-Pro Edge to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are in the thick of the NFL offseason as teams across the league are beginning OTAs. The 2025 season will be decisive for the Colts, who may clean house if results aren't up to standard once again.
The Colts already parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at the end of last season following a string of disappointing performances. The worst of the bunch was a 45-33 loss to the three-win New York Giants, which ended Indianapolis' hopes of making the postseason.
Blame can be passed around, but the bottom line is the defense wasn't good enough. In an effort to solve the issue, the Colts hired former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a coach who's known for his creative schemes.
Anarumo immediately brought in cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to repair the secondary, but the defensive line could still use some help. Throughout the offseason, the Colts have been linked to Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has close ties to Anarumo.
A new mock trade from Jeremy Fowler at ESPN sends Hendrickson to the Colts in exchange for a couple of picks.
- Bengals get: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick
- Colts get: Trey Hendrickson
"This sort of urgent move from Indy general manager Chris Ballard would solidify the edge of new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense," wrote Fowler. "Anarumo would gladly reunite with Hendrickson after they spent four seasons together in Cincinnati. It's clear the Bengals aren't getting a first-rounder for Hendrickson -- or else a deal would have been done by now -- but the elite pass rusher still has immense value. They would be smart to capitalize on a trade like this if they aren't going to pay him what he wants. The Colts have around $20 million in cap space to orchestrate a new contract for Hendrickson."
In reality, sending a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in exchange for one of the league's best rushers would be a steal. Unfortunately, Hendrickson is also looking for a lucrative contract extension that might not fit the Colts' remaining cap space.
Cap aside, the deal would instantly boost Indianapolis' pass rush. Since Hendrickson signed with the Bengals in 2021, he's racked up 57 sacks over four seasons. He's tallied 17.5 sacks in each of the last two years, numbers that are only comparable to Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.
Hendrickson thrived in Anarumo's scheme in Cincinnati, making him a prime candidate to pack his bags and follow his coach to a fresh start. Before this year's NFL draft, it was reported that the Bengals wanted at least a first-round pick for Hendrickson. That hasn't happened, making it almost guaranteed that the final purchase will be less costly.
With only $20 million in cap space, it's unrealistic to expect the Colts to pay upward of $35 million annually for an edge rusher unless they're completely set on him being the truth. On his current contract, Hendrickson will have a cap hit of just under $20 million, the perfect number for Indianapolis.
The Colts and general manager Chris Ballard have a few more months to decide if they want to make a splash for one of the best quarterback threats in football.
