Colts Free Agent Target May be 'Underpriced'
NFL free agency kicks off on March 13th and the Indianapolis Colts are undoubtedly in a position with their roster to sign additional talent.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is one name on the market linked to being a possible player of interest for Chris Ballard. While he's dealt with big-time injuries in recent seasons, he can still be a player to provide a boost to the defense.
NFL.com believes Greenlaw might be cheaper and underpriced than the market indicates. Kevin Patra has the low down.
Greenlaw will probably have to take a one-year prove-it deal after an Achilles injury suffered in Super Bowl LVIII last February wiped out most of his 2024 season -- and then when he did return, in Week 15, he made two starts before suffering a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve.- Kevin Patra | NFL.com
Before sustaining injuries, Greenlaw had torrid 2022 and 2023 campaigns. During that stretch, he compiled an impressive 247 tackles (eight for loss), 10 passes defended, two fumbles forced, and recovered.
The Colts have to make a tough choice on E.J. Speed, but it's believed they'll let him test free agency. That leaves prominent linebackers Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies for Lou Anarumo's first year commanding the stop troops.
Greenlaw's market value is $6.7 million annually per Spotrac. But Patra states that a short-term deal is likely best for him and the team that signs him.
A short-term agreement is probably smart for all parties, allowing Greenlaw to hit the market again next year while keeping his team safe in case he can't bounce back.- Kevin Patra | NFL.com
If Patra is correct in his assessment, Greenlaw might be an even cheaper option for Indy to sign to, likely, a one-year prove-it deal. Given his struggles with massive injuries, it's risky to ink him a deal longer than that, or for more money.
The Colts need to have their eyes on Greenlaw, as many teams probably do. The linebacker is a bounce-back away from hitting the ground running for any defense.
If the Colts don't keep Speed, this signing makes perfect sense, and Indy easily has the cap to do it ($31,074,247). Expect the Colts to be interested in putting Greenlaw in Anarumo's scheme to add potential starting-level talent to the defensive ranks.
