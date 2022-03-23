T.Y. Hilton Decision Coming Soon?

On Tuesday, Colts free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton sent out a tweet that could hint at his near future.

Actions speak louder than words, and for the Indianapolis Colts, their latest actions could have a ripple effect on the decisions that some of their free agents make.

On Monday, the Colts filled their gaping hole at quarterback by acquiring Matt Ryan in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons.

The former NFL MVP was flown into Indianapolis and introduced to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, the Colts' leading receiver from the last decade — and current free agent — T.Y. Hilton posted the below tweet, possibly indicating that something is to be written or signed.

By seeing his team pick up a quarterback as accomplished as Ryan, is that what Hilton needed to see in order to make a decision on his future? Could he be signing a contract to return to the Colts (or go elsewhere) soon?

Hilton has been weighing his options in free agency and hasn't been in a hurry to make a decision as to where he will play in 2022. Similar to last year, it wasn't announced he was returning to the Colts until March 24.

The possibility of returning to the Colts in 2022 has always been on the table, but of course, seeing who their quarterback would be has to have been a factor.

Early last week, Hilton was a guest on NFL Network, discussing his free-agent process.

"Would I love to finish my career there (Indianapolis)? Absolutely," Hilton said. "But I've also gotta look at other teams 'cause I'm a free agent so it's only right I do my due diligence and see what's out there and see what teams are looking for."

Hilton was then asked if there was a front runner for his services, and while he denied that there was, he did say that the Colts were still interested in bringing him back.

"I don't have none yet," Hilton answered. "There's a couple guys that've reached out to me and would love to have me on their team. And Indy wants me back, so I'm just weighing my situation and weighing my options and seeing which team can use me."

Even more so than Ryan, 36, Hilton — who will turn 33 during the upcoming season — is entering the twilight of his career. He could rightfully choose the higher money elsewhere, to go somewhere that is a strong threat to win a Super Bowl, or he could continue playing at his adopted home with a quarterback of Ryan's caliber.

Entering his 11th season, Hilton's last few years have been marked by injury. He hasn't played a full slate of games since 2017 and has missed a combined 16 games since then. However, when he's on the field, he's still effective. There wasn't a lot of chemistry there between him and former starting quarterback Carson Wentz in 2021, but Ryan is a far more adaptable player.

In 10 games with Wentz, Hilton had just 23 catches for 331 yards (14.4 avg.) and 3 touchdowns.

Regardless of what the last few years have held, the Colts still have belief in what Hilton can contribute.

"T.Y. can still play," Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Unfortunately he got hurt for half the (2021) season, but T.Y. can still play. One, because he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. I mean he just understands how to play the game even though his skillset might not quite be the same that it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of competence in terms of understanding what’s happening, he knows how to play."

Since being drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Hilton has been a star and the team's biggest constant on offense. In 143 games (121 starts), he has 631 receptions for 9,691 yards (15.4 avg.) and 53 touchdowns.

Just 309 yards short of 10,000 for his career, Hilton could become just the third player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345).

Another big incentive for Hilton to return to the Colts would be Wayne, who recently became the team's new wide receivers coach and was Hilton's mentor when he entered the league.

Whether or not Hilton chooses to return to Indianapolis, the decision could be coming soon.

