Colts’ Gamble on Jones A Risk That Could Doom Steichen, Ballard
"I'm grateful," Chris Ballard confessed seven months ago, clinging to his job. "I'm humbled, but I'm very grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Irsay and the family has given me to continue to work here in Indy and get this right, because I do want to get it right for the organization and for the city and for our fans.”
In the next step of getting things right, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen chose Daniel Jones to be the team's regular-season starter. This will make it 12 different starting quarterbacks during Ballard's tenure, making it the most any Colts general manager has ever used.
In the process of turning to Jones, the Colts have practically abandoned the development of 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson. With only 15 starts under Richardson's belt, Steichen and Ballard feel like they've seen enough from the 23-year-old. Calling this a bold move is an absolute understatement.
In fact, this is an all-or-nothing gamble taken by the coaching staff. If the Colts miss the playoffs with Jones at the helm, there are zero reasons as to why Steichen, Ballard, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner should remain employed.
Indy's front office had an ample number of free agent quarterbacks to choose from, but they intentionally signed the guy who has won three football games over the past two seasons (to be fair, wins are a team stat). Not only did Ballard offer him a $14 million contract, but the coaching staff has now handed him the reins to the organization in his first few months with the team.
At the end of the day, Steichen has chosen HIS guy. There are no more excuses. Steichen preached consistency and game management above everything when discussing the quarterback competition, but how much certainty is there that the results will differ between Richardson and Jones?
Sure, Jones is a six-year veteran who has three-and-a-half thousand more snaps at the NFL level than Richardson. Steichen's not wrong that Jones' cadence and game management is probably at a higher level. The issue is, how much more talent does Jones have in store?
Supporters of Jones love to bring up highly drafted quarterbacks who turned things around at new organizations (Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, etc.). The problem with that train of thought is that for every highly-drafted quarterback that turns things around, there are five who haven't.
James Boyd with The Athletic directly asked Steichen why he thinks that he can develop Jones into a serviceable starter, especially since he hasn't been able to do the same for Richardson. Steichen's response followed his usual rhetoric, vague and unclear.
“I think you go through a process," Steichen responded. "And Daniel (Jones) is going into Year (Seven) and had some highs there in New York, and then had some lows. But the way he's attacked it, the communication that I've had with him, that Jim Bob (Cooter) has had with him, that Cam (Turner) has had with him, it's been very fluid in that regard. So, I feel confident in that.”
Is communication between coaches and the quarterback the true determining factor in riding with Jones? That seems doubtful, because at the end of the day, Steichen wants a player who can deliver on five percent more of his throws compared to Richardson. That's the reality of the situation.
What's likely happening is that the Colts are resorting to a slightly better version of the Gardner Minshew offense that was run in 2023. Steichen feels the pressure of his job on the line, and wants to choose the type of offense that he feels is the most consistent.
The only way to measure consistency is by the number of points on the board. It doesn't matter if the quarterback has a higher completion percentage if he can't put the ball in the end zone. Richardson had a knack for getting points when the Colts needed them last season, but Steichen still wasn't convinced.
The decision went against expectations, but Steichen will coach his team the way he wants. If it leads to a poor season, then so be it. This is his all-in move, and he threw his job in the pot. With back-to-back home games to open the season, Steichen needs a smooth start to keep his seat cool.