Colts Lose vs. Giants 45-33, See Playoff Hopes Dashed
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) New York Giants (2-13) fell 45-33 and lost all hope for the playoffs. With that in mind, it's time to dive into some of the prominent numbers from the contest, with context.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Joe Flacco | 330 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 125 yards
- Receiving: WR Alec Pierce | 122 yards
- Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 14
- Sacks: No sacks recorded
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 2-of-3 field goals (66.7%), 3-of-3 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 1 punt, 32.0-yard average
Quarterback Joe Flacco looked aged and immobile, completing 26/38 of his passes for 330 passing yards and two touchdowns, but three turnovers (two interceptions; one fumble lost). As for the ground attack, Jonathan Taylor continued dominance, putting up 125 rushing yards on 32 carries for two more touchdowns.
Despite Flacco struggling, Alec Pierce (122 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr. (109 yards) looked great in the receiving game, giving hope to Colts fans for weapons that Anthony Richardson can use those big weapons in 2025.
As for the defense, it was simply disgusting, allowing the Giants to accumulate 389 total yards and giving Drew Lock ample chances to score his five scores. However, linebacker Zaire Franklin played well and led the way with 14 tackles. The team also logged no sacks.
Kicker Matt Gay missed a critical 54-yard attempt but finished 2/3 for his field goals and 3/3 on extra points. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez was needed only once for 32 yards.
The Colts are out of playoff contention, playing for nothing other than pride against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. We'll see what this franchise does next week to prepare for their final home game of 2024.
