Colts Greats Featured as Top Draft Picks in NFL History
The Indianapolis Colts have had illustrious and legendary talents suit up with the horseshoe throughout their NFL tenure. However, where do the prominent names that have helped establish the Colts rank among the best?
ESPN's Ben Solak ranked the greatest draft picks from their real positions on the big day, from first to 262nd. For Indianapolis, five names make the list, starting with one of the greatest players to ever grace the field.
1st Overall | QB Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning was so successful for so long that it's old news to praise his otherworldly statistics, but it's necessary to display just how great the former Tennessee Volunteer was, especially for the Colts.
"Selecting a winner for the best No. 1 pick ever is the splitting of fine hairs, but Peyton Manning gets my nod. Five MVPs, two Super Bowl championships (with two different teams) and still-standing records for single-season passing touchdowns (55) and single-season passing yardage (5,477) is an impossible résumé to knock."
Manning was simply stunning to watch as a field general, destroying defenses before the ball was even snapped. Manning concluded with five MVPs (most all-time), 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdown tosses, and two Super Bowl victories (Colts 2006; Broncos 2015). He was also inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021 as a first-ballot candidate.
Manning is likely the reason Indianapolis has an NFL football team, and will always be regarded as one of, if not the greatest, pure quarterbacks in NFL history.
19th Overall | WR Marvin Harrison
Paired with Manning at QB, Marvin Harrison was nearly unstoppable as a pass-catcher. The 2016 Hall of Fame inductee was a smooth route-runner, deceivingly fast, and had incredible, sure-fire hands.
"When Harrison snagged 143 passes in 2002, he broke Herman Moore's record (123 in 1995). That's a 20-catch leap in just seven years, and Harrison's number stood all the way until 2019, when Michael Thomas cleared him with 149. In his heyday with Peyton Manning, Harrison had eight straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards, had eight straight seasons of at least 10 receiving touchdowns and made eight straight All-Pro teams. Pretty good!"
As Solak points out in his breakdown on Harrison, he was a model of consistency at the highest level. Harrison had a career most NFL wideouts dream of, tallying 1,102 catches for 14,580 receiving yards and 128 receiving scores.
Harrison had four straight years (1999-2002) with at least 102 catches, with his incredible 143-catch year occurring in 2002. That record stood for 17 years until former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke it with 149 in 2019.
Harrison was one of the deadliest weapons in the NFL and rightfully earns this spot on Solak's list.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
138th Overall | DE Robert Mathis
Robert Mathis became one of the most effective edge rushers for Indianapolis opposite Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney (2024). Mathis was selected in 2003's NFL draft with the 138th overall pick out of Alabama A&M.
Mathis' career is illustrious, counting up 123.0 sacks, 108 tackles for loss, 18 passes defended, and an all-time leading 54 forced fumbles. Mathis deserves a Hall of Fame induction, but that remains to be seen.
Regardless, Mathis was an utter disruptor and notched 10-plus sacks in five different seasons, even leading the NFL in the metric with 19.5 in 2013 where he earned his lone career First-Team All-Pro nomination.
Mathis is one of the greatest Colts ever, and after what he accomplished on the field through 13 years in the Circle City, it's easy to understand why.
174th Overall | WR Freddie Scott
10-year NFL veteran Freddie Scott played his best years with the Detroit Lions, but did suit up for the then-Baltimore Colts from 1974-1977. During that time, he snagged 39 catches for 619 receiving yards (15.9 average) and two receiving scores.
For his career, he caught 262 passes for 4,270 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Scott didn't put up wild numbers, but this was a time of running the football and taking vertical shots down the field, favoring big plays and pushing defenses, rather than first downs and accuracy with short, intermediate passes.
Regardless, at that time, a player like Scott was valuable to an offense.
205th Overall | CB Eugene Daniel
Indianapolis didn't see prominence with the Colts until the late years of Jim Harbaugh and the drafting of Peyton Manning. While there were good players, perhaps none shone more than cornerback Eugene Daniel.
In Daniel's first two seasons with the Colts (1984-85), he was a defensive force. In those campaigns, he pulled away with 14 interceptions, three fumbles recovered, and 136 tackles. Daniel ended his long career with the Baltimore Ravens (1997), but 13 of his 14 years were with the Colts.
Daniel had an amazing NFL career, playing 207 games (192 starts) and compiling 38 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 762 tackles, and six fumble recoveries. Daniel was a model of consistency and can still be seen as the blueprint for what a Colts cornerback should aspire to be.
243rd Overall | LB Jeff Herrod
Mississippi alum Jeff Herrod was selected late in the 1988 NFL draft by the Colts with the 243rd overall pick in round nine. Herrod was an anchor on Indy's defense and played significant football with the aforementioned cornerback Daniel.
Herrod's best work with Indy was from 1989-1995. During those seasons, Herrod was a machine, collecting 1,011 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four interceptions, and six forced fumbles. Herrod would play just one year (1997) with the Philadelphia Eagles, but came back to the Circle City to conclude his excellent tenure in 1998.
Altogether, Herrod had 1,156 tackles, 14.5 sacks, five picks, and a defensive score off an interception. Herrod isn't in the Colts' Ring of Honor, yet. But, his numbers, time with the team, and leadership all point toward that becoming a potential reality in the future.
Recommended Articles