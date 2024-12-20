Colts' Best Defensive Coordinator Options if Gus Bradley is Fired
The 2024 season has been a disaster for the Indianapolis Colts, as the team sits at 6-8 with their playoff hopes on life support with three games remaining. If the Colts miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year, some changes will need to be made.
The most likely change this offseason would be defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He is the most expendable on the Colts' coaching staff and his job isn't tied to quarterback Anthony Richardson (unlike Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen).
While Bradley may wrongfully end up as the lone scapegoat for this season, he hasn't done much to help his case over the years. Since joining the Colts' staff back in 2022, his defense has consistently ranked in the bottom half of the league in overall defense and in pass defense. His defensive lines have always underperformed as well, ranking low in pressure rate each of his three years.
The candidates below will likely get consideration from Ballard and Steichen if the team makes a change at defensive coordinator.
Flamed Out Head Coaches
The biggest appeal of a Bradley-type defensive coordinator is that he never got poached for a head coaching job while in Indy. Bradley was the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016 and it's safe to say that he would never land a job like that again.
The NFL has had some success with this dynamic in recent years, most notably with Vance Joseph with the Denver Broncos and Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings. There are a few notable options on the market if the Colts want that same dynamic for Steichen but with a new face at defensive coordinator.
Dennis Allen, Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach
Dennis Allen is a special case on this list as he's had two separate stints as a head coach in the NFL. He most recently coached the New Orleans Saints (2022-2024) while previously being with Las Vegas Raiders (2012-2014) as their head coach. His career record of 26-53 (.329) likely means he'll never get a shot at the job again.
This could be appealing for a team like the Colts with Steichen, however. Allen's lack of head coaching prospects could lead to continuity on defense and pair nicely with the Colts' young offensive head coach. Allen has done a solid job in his career with the defenses he's run, hence why he's been able to land two separate chances at head coaching jobs.
Robert Saleh, Former New York Jets Head Coach
Another recently fired head coach option is Robert Saleh. Saleh is a well-respected coach around the league with consistently top defenses. His stint as a head coach was certainly underwhelming but, even with the hopeless New York Jets, he still managed to produce top defenses year after year.
Another major perk of Saleh is that his defensive scheme is fairly similar to what Bradley runs, albeit with a bit more aggressiveness and variety. The Colts have shown over the years that they prefer the Tampa 2/Seattle Cover 3 tree of defense, and Saleh may be the best coach in the NFL for that style of defense. He should be highly sought after this offseason, but the Colts could be a good fit for the top defensive coordinator option.
Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator
Schwartz is a weird addition to this list, as he is currently employed by the Cleveland Browns. While there hasn't been any announcement of his firing, the Browns are in a terrible season and should look to shake things up in the offseason.
Schwartz was interviewed back in 2022 when the Colts were looking for a new defensive coordinator, and this offseason could be the right time to bring him to Indy. He certainly has his flaws as a defensive coach, but his aggressive scheme would finally be able to maximize the defensive line that Ballard has invested major assets into over the past few years.
Shane Steichen Past Colleagues
The NFL is a league built on connections, and every head coach is more predisposed to hiring his friends/past colleagues over a new face. Part of the reason why Bradley was kept as a hold-over from Frank Reich's staff was due to Steichen's past relationship with him.
If Steichen decides to go to the well of coaches he has worked with in the past, he has a few options that could make sense.
Chris Harris, Tennessee Titans Passing Game Coordinator
The name that makes the most sense for the Colts this offseason is Chris Harris. Harris interviewed for the job in 2022 and has connections with Steichen and Ballard. As a player, Harris played for the Chicago Bears when Ballard was an area scout for the team. As a coach, he was on the same staff with Steichen in Los Angeles for several years.
Harris' scheme is likely to be a pretty big change from Bradley's, but his prior connections to both Ballard and Steichen could lead to him being the perfect candidate to trust for a make-or-break 2025 season. The Tennessee Titans also rank as the third-best pass defense in the NFL this year under Harris' tutelage.
Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator
Pleasant and Steichen may have a more obscure connection than other names on this list, but the two did cross paths with the Browns in 2013. If the two built up any rapport working together, Pleasant could be another top name to watch this offseason.
Pleasant's Rams haven't been a great defense by any means this season but even having that unit in the playoff hunt speaks wonders to the type of coaching job he has done this season. The cupboard is bare in the Rams' secondary, but the team wins games. Pleasant is also the Rams' assistant head coach, potentially speaking to his impressive leadership skills with the team.
Intriguing Position Coaches to Watch
This final segment is more for the wildcard options to watch this offseason. These coaches don't have any connection to the Colts and aren't prominent names in the media world, but they each intrigue me enough to list them in this article.
Deshea Townsend, Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator
The Detroit Lions have had one of the best pass defenses in football this season with major development from players like Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph in the secondary.
Jim Leonhard, Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator
Former Wisconsin Badgers' defensive coordinator that has helped Vance Joseph turn the Broncos into a top defense this season. Should be a massive name on the market this offseason.
Anthony Campanile, Green Bay Packers Run Game Coordinator
Experienced coach at both the college and NFL levels who has spent time with all levels of the defense. The Green Bay Packers boast a strong run defense and have seen impressive development from a few linebackers this season.
Ben Bloom, Tennessee Titans Linebackers Coach
Young, up and coming defensive coach that has worked with both Dennard Wilson and Jim Schwartz in recent seasons. The Titans' linebackers haven't been overly impressive this season, but he's still a name to keep an eye on.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.