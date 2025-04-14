Colts Hall of Famer Gets Coaching Gig
The Indianapolis Colts have an illustrious list of players in the NFL Hall of Fame. Those names include legends like quarterback Peyton Manning, running back Edgerrin James, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison. While those three are on the offensive side of the football, there is another game-wrecker who created chaos off the edge for Indy's stop troops.
That man is Dwight Freeney, who the Colts selected 11th overall in the 2002 NFL draft. While the Colts have had draft dudes like every other team, this was a grand slam of a selection.
After collecting incredible career accolades of seven Pro Bowls, three All-Pros (one second-team), a Super Bowl ring, and Hall of Fame induction, Freeney now finds himself back with his alma mater, the Syracuse Orange.
Freeney will join the coaching staff as a member of player development, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. During his time with the Orange, Freeney was a beast, stacking up 34 sacks in four seasons (1998-2001) before becoming a staple of Indy's offense.
Freeney bounced around more after leaving the Colts, but still maintained solid production before retiring following the 2017 season. Below are Freeney's incredible statistics through a storybook 16-year NFL career.
-218 games (157 starts)
-125.5 sacks
-350 tackles (128 for loss)
-47 fumbles forced
-148 quarterback hits
Freeney is a born leader who will bring the expertise and success he saw in Indianapolis, and elsewhere, to help his former college hopefully get to new heights with their football program.
It's always tough to gauge how a former player will perform as a coach or member of the staff, but Freeney has the experience, success, and mentality to make the most out of this great opportunity, extending his football career past the gridiron and onto the sidelines.
As for the current Colts, it's all about the upcoming NFL draft, Shane Steichen, and Anthony Richardson. We'll see how this franchise approaches a critical draft, offseason, and regular season where multiple jobs are likely hanging in the balance.
