Colts Drafted One of the Worst in NFL History
The Indianapolis Colts have had phenomenal quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and former star Andrew Luck. However, there are always the draft busts.
According to Sports Illustrated, in a piece by Matt Verderame, the all-time biggest draft bust for the
then for the Colts was former 1982 fourth-overall selection Art Schlicter. While it was over 40 years ago, the story behind Schlicter is interesting.
Here's what Verderame had to say regarding it.
"Schlichter was supposed to be the heir apparent to the oft-injured and uber-talented Bert Jones. The problem? Schlichter had a major gambling problem and wasn’t a very good quarterback to boot. He played just 13 games (six starts) and served a one-year gambling suspension in 1983 before flaming out of the league after the ’85 campaign."
Schlicter proved right away to be somewhat of a bust. When analyzing his career campaigns from start to finish, they're indicative of a signal-caller who wasn't ready for the big-time in the NFL.
Here are the metrics in Schilcter's short career:
-1982 | 3 Games, 17/37 passes completed, 197 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
-1983 | Suspended - Gambling Suspension
-1984 | 9 Games, 62/140 passes completed, 702 yards, 3 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
-1985 | 1 Game, 12/25 passes completed, 107 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Absolutely brutal numbers for a fourth-overall selection, regardless of decade or year. Schlicter finished awfully with a meager 13 games played, 91/202 passes completed, 1,006 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Schlicter had sheer athleticism in 1984, rushing the ball 19 times for 145 yards on the ground, a 7.3 average per tote, and a score. However, that wasn't close to impactful enough to mask the other faults in his game.
There was clearly raw talent, but it never materialized due to the mental weakness from Schlicter and his unpreparedness for NFL defenses. To play quarterback is to be through and through living your craft, Schlicter wasn't close to that designation.
The current Colts quarterback, Anthony Richardson isn't a mess like Schlicter was, but he doesn't want to be considered a bust. Richardson took a step back in his second NFL season and will look to get respect while staving off new quarterback Daniel Jones.
Schlicter is a lesson that you can't just be a raw talent and play professional quarterback; it's so much more. It's mental, physical, financial, and disciplinary positive action that makes the best leader for an offense under center.
We'll see if Richardson can make something happen to increase confidence in him while outright competing with Jones for the right to start and lead Shane Steichen's offensive attack.
Recommended Articles