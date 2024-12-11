Colts Have Handful of Names Return to Practice for Broncos Battle
The Indianapolis Colts have released their injury report for Wednesday's practice ahead of a critical AFC showdown with the Denver Broncos.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and starting offensive tackle Braden Smith (personal) didn't practice Wednesday. Shane Steichen confirmed that Smith likely won't suit up for Week 15, meaning rookie Matt Goncalves may start again.
Center Tanor Bortolini and linebacker Jaylon Carlies were full participants, which is great for the offensive line depth and Gus Bradley's defense. Carlies is arguably the best coverage linebacker in the scheme and the Colts can use his prowess once he hits the field.
The biggest names with positivity surrounding them are receiver Josh Downs (shoulder) and center/captain Ryan Kelly (knee). If Downs does start, there is a chance it's in a limited capacity. If Kelly returns, he'll be back after Danny Pinter manned the position against the New England Patriots.
The Colts and Anthony Richardson are walking into a difficult situation but must be ready for the challenge at Mile High to make the playoffs. The Broncos are a hot team that isn't showing many signs of slowing down, so we'll have to see who wins the battle in an AFC clash with postseason implications.
