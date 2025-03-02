NFL Pundit Gives Colts' Anthony Richardson Harsh Critique
The Indianapolis Colts have evaluated the NFL Combine and now turn their attention to free agency and the draft (April 24th-26th).
Plenty of storylines surround the team in the Circle City, but perhaps none more than the future of their former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson.
It's been overstated multiple times, but in short, Richardson's 2024 wasn't good and looked like a rocky performance on a weekly basis minus a couple games.
Bleacher Report has one word for every NFL team's franchise player, and Richardson is under the consideration due to how much rides on him developing correctly and playing better.
The word for Richardson? Unrefined.
Brad Gagnon has the lowdown.
I don’t know that there’s a quarterback in this league that possesses a mixture of raw talent and risk quite like Richardson, who simply can’t afford another poor season after a disastrous sophomore campaign in ‘24.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
Richardson looked to take multiple steps backward from his shortened 2023 rookie campaign. He finished with less-than-ideal numbers like a 47.7 completion percentage, twelve interceptions, and nine fumbles.
Richardson did compile a winning record under center at 6-5, but given the previously mentioned issues with accuracy and ball security, those victories likely aren't due to his on-field prowess.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Eight of Richardson's 11 games in 2024 saw him complete 50 percent or less of his passes. That equates to a miserable 72.7% of games where Richardson couldn't eclipse half of his attempts completed.
Whether the blame should mostly shift to Richardson, or his QB-centric coaching staff doesn't matter; he looks, so far, like a whiff at number four overall and isn't achieving much with Indianapolis.
Richardson's 'unrefined' tag is deserved, and it can't continue if the Colts have any vision of him leading the charge to the playoffs and beyond for the future of this franchise. Sadly, the hope for a QB to succeed continues since 2019 when superstar field general Andrew Luck hung up his cleats.
The good news is there's still time for Richardson's talent to blossom into a real problem for the NFL. He has the size, speed, arm talent, and brain to figure this out. The biggest question is: when?
We'll watch the Indy franchise as they do everything possible and leave no stone unturned in the quest to right the wrongs that Richardson has displayed on the field thus far in his young NFL career.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.