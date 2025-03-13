Colts Have Chance to Sign 5-time Pro Bowl Defender
After finalizing numerous deals in the first few days of free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have an opportunity to make another money move.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has already handed out two $60 million contracts, but he structured them in a specific way. Ballard signed safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward to deals that only pay $2 million in base salary in the first year.
This gives Indy a bit more financial freedom and could lead to another big-name signing. Luckily, a new candidate just entered the market. The New York Jets opted to cut linebacker C.J. Mosley after he spent the past six years as a cornerstone of the team's defense.
Mosley has played 10 seasons at the NFL level and has recorded 100+ total tackles in seven of them. He's been a consistent playmaker throughout his storied career, with 12 total interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.
Considering the Colts' linebacker need, Mosley may be a feasible veteran option. If Indy chooses not to re-sign E.J. Speed, they may give Mosley a short-term contract with the extra cap space they saved signing Ward and Bynum.
The Colts are attempting to build a new-look defensive unit following a statistically poor 2024 season. Indy allowed 23.8 points per game (23rd in the NFL) and a 69.36% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks (30th in the NFL).
Mosley suffered multiple injuries during his final season in New York. An unfortunate neck injury in Week 8 and a toe injury before that derailed Mosley's playing time. The Colts could be taking a risk by signing a player with an injury history, but they've done it before.
As free agency continues, watch for any linebacker rumors. The Colts could choose to sign one before the draft, or use a top-tier pick on a fresh face.
