Colts have One Less Competitor for Harbaugh

At least one NFL team has bowed out of the race for Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NFL this year, but prying him away from the Michigan Wolverines won't be easy.

Harbaugh appears to be one of the top targets for the Colts, and least one of the main-NFL competitors his services is out of the race.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Harbaugh pushed to talk with the Carolina Panthers, only to be sent packing.

"The Panthers spoke with Jim Harbaugh recently but only after a good deal of persistence on Harbaugh’s side," wrote Jones on Twitter. "Carolina plans to focus its efforts elsewhere."

The Colts seem to be interested in bringing in their former quarterback as head coach next season, but they'll face stiff competition even if the Panthers are out.

The biggest competition could come from the Wolverines themselves. Harbaugh was the 12th-highest paid football coach in the NCAA to start the season at just over $7 million. Four coaches make at least $10 million.

The University of Michigan has the financial might to make Harbaugh the highest paid coach in college football, but do they have the fortitude to give him a long-term contact that puts him on equal footing with some of his peers?

The Denver Broncos have the NFL's richest owners and are looking to make a splash hire. Harbaugh and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seem to be two of their top candidates.

Another possible competitor entered the fray on Monday morning when the Houston Texans sacked Lovie Smith after Sunday's win over the Colts.

Despite the Colts being deemed the worst open job in the NFL by ESPN last week, Indianapolis is a good destination for Harbaugh or any would-be head coach.

The Colts' loss to the Texans moved them up to the No. 4 spot in the NFL Draft. Three quarterbacks are expected to go in the top-ten picks, and the Colts could move up in the draft to have the pick of the litter.

Or they could gamble that one of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Will Levis will be available at No. 4. That seems like a low-risk gamble, but the Atlanta Falcons stood pat at No. 4 in 2021 and watched three quarterbacks go with the first three picks, including the San Francisco trading a haul for the rights to draft Trey Lance at No. 3.

NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

The Colts are in good shape with the salary cap with just under $30 million available before making any moves (including freeing up $17 million when they cut Matt Ryan).

Indianapolis was thought to have a very good nucleus of young players heading into 2022 including Jonathan Taylor, Shaq Leonard, and Quenton Nelson among others.

Any new coach, including possibly Harbaugh, should find a rookie-franchise quarterback, plenty of cap space, and a young, talented core of players as an exciting opportunity for a quick turnaround.