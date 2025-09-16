Colts Have Talent to 'Surprise' NFL
The Indianapolis Colts are riding high again after a second-straight victory at home, this time over the Denver Broncos. Indy capped off a 29-28 victory over Denver with a game-winning Spencer Shrader field goal.
What has stood out the most is the much-improved quarterback Daniel Jones and the pure surgical operation of Shane Steichen's offense. Paired with the talented Lou Anarumo defense, this team can surprise the NFL.
Sports Illlustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes in the Colts already. And while he doesn't discuss the Colts as a 'playoff contender' just yet, he does analyze the efficiency from this squad.
"Perhaps it’s too soon to refer to the Colts as playoff contenders, but they’re limiting mistakes on both sides of the football. The defense played fundamentally sound football and waited for Bo Nix to make momentum-changing plays."
Denver was a vaunted team heading into this matchup. The Broncos were relentless in Week 1, putting 28 pressures on Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward, paired with six sacks on the rookie passer.
However, Indianapolis' protection kept Jones clean, with the signal-caller sustaining only one sack. While Indy's protection wasn't as efficient as it was against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, it was expected to be a tougher challenge.
The Colts put up an impressive 473 overall yards, with 316 passing coming from Jones and 165 from Jonathan Taylor on the ground.
If Steichen's offense can play like this weekly, it will be a tough attack to stop. Also, Jones hasn't played this well throughout his NFL career, and appears more comfortable than ever.
It's been quite impressive what Jones has been able to accomplish so far in Steichen's scheme, and even though it's been two games, it's promising to see what can happen as the young NFL season unfolds.
As for the defense, it wasn't as eye-popping as the offense, but Anarumo was also dealing with big injuries to starters like Charvarius Ward (cornerback), Jaylon Jones (cornerback), and Laiatu Latu (defensive end).
Indy's defense forced three turnovers against the Dolphins and put up three sacks with 12 quarterback pressures. Against Denver, the Colts only mustered five pressures and didn't sack Bo Nix.
The good news is that the defense was able to force an interception of Nix after safety Cam Bynum took away an overthrown pass later in the game. This gave Indianapolis' offense a chance to take over and win the game.
Anarumo's defense does need to improve going forward. Nix had too much time to throw and wasn't uncomfortable enough in the pocket. The Denver offensive leader was 22/30 with three touchdown passes.
Luckily, Indianapolis was able to get the win after a 60-yard field goal miss was called back following Denver sustaining a leverage penalty. This gave Shrader a golden chance to make a 45-yarder down the middle for the win.
When it's all said and done, the Colts have the overall talent to surprise the NFL and make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
After seeing how the rest of the AFC South has played through a few weeks, there's also an opportunity for the squad to take their division.
It's far too soon to assume the Colts will accomplish a postseason spot and divisional title, but so far, they look fantastic. Indianapolis travels to Nissan Stadium for Week 3 to battle the 0-2 Titans in the first divisional clash of the year.