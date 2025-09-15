Daniel Jones Opens Up About New Confidence with Colts
The Indianapolis Colts (2-0) beat out a tough Denver Broncos team (1-1) in Week 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium. There are plenty of narratives to take from the dramatic 29-28 victory, but one stands out the most: the continued great performances from Daniel Jones at QB.
After securing another big victory ahead of a critical AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-2), Jones answered questions from the media.
One, in particular, stood out. Jones was asked, "How long has it been since you’ve felt this comfortable?"
Jones' answer wasn't anything hardcore, as the former sixth-overall pick has never been known for blockbuster answers when addressing the media.
But the new Colts starter under center gave an interesting reply.
“I don't know. I mean, I think – I don't know how much time I've spent comparing it to times in the past or different situations I've been in. But I feel confident, and there's a great energy about our team, I think – about our offense, about our group."
"I think we're executing at a high level. I think there's still things we need to do better. I think you look at some of the red zone stuff today, and things we can sharpen up down there, things I can sharpen up for sure. But yeah, I think collectively as a group, we're confident about what we can be, and we know that we're still growing and developing.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones faced a Denver defense that put a whopping 28 pressures on Titans quarterback Cam Ward during Week 1. The decimation of Ward didn't stop there, as Denver brought six sacks to pair with those pressures.
The Broncos still brought 23 pressures to Jones, but only sacked the quarterback once. Jones also responded well to Denver's defensive relentlessness. Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes and handled Vance Joseph's gameplan beautifully.
Another often overlooked factor in Jones' success has been how much he's been able to spread the wealth to his weapons. Below is each recipient of a Jones pass, the number of receptions and yards, as well as targets.
-Tyler Warren | 4 receptions (7 targets) for 79 receiving yards
-Alec Pierce | 4 receptions (5 targets) for 68 receiving yards
-Josh Downs | 6 receptions (8 targets) for 51 receiving yards
-Jonathan Taylor | 2 receptions (2 targets) for 50 receiving yards
-Michael Pittman Jr. | 4 receptions (5 targets) for 40 receiving yards
-Adonai Mitchell | 2 catches (4 targets) for 20 receiving yards
-Mo Alie-Cox | 1 catch (1 target) for 8 yards
Jones struggled for years with the New York Giants and never appeared to be comfortable in the Meadowlands. However, he's seemed the exact opposite with the Colts.
It's just been two games, but this is a different vibe from Jones. He looks calm, composed, and has had great decision-making under Shane Steichen.
Jones will look to continue that trend heading into the Colts' first AFC South contest of the 2025 NFL season as they face off against the Titans at Nissan Stadium for Week 3.