Hicks: 2025 Colts 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books as the superstar athletes in this class took to the field and put on a show in front of hundreds of scouts and fans. The big boards are now beginning to finalize as teams, and analysts, have all the necessary data needed to finish their evaluations.
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that still finds value in the diminishing event. The Colts like their athletes, so this event is crucial in adding cheap talent to the roster. Let's dive into my first mock draft of the season and see which players will make up the future core of this team.
Round 1, Pick 14: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
I may have committed the ultimate sin by not mocking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to the Colts, but I feel comfortable saying that the Colts will like a linebacker like Jihaad Campbell in this class. Campbell is a unique player that is a remarkable athlete at his imposing 235 pound frame. He plays with a level of physicality and speed that the Colts' defenses severely lacked last season.
Drafting an off-ball linebacker at the number 14 pick may seem a bit rich, but it could be worth it to get a player like Campbell in this scheme. Last season, under Lou Anarumo, linebacker Germaine Pratt played 132 snaps at edge when the Cincinnati Bengals shifted to bear/under fronts or mixed in diverse blitz packages. Campbell, as it turns out, saw 112 snaps at edge rusher last year at Alabama as well.
With Campbell, the Colts would be getting an athletic, 20 year old linebacker with great feel for the position that can also rush off of the edge and play out there on run downs. To me, that is more than worth a look at the number 14 pick in this draft. If the Colts aggressively address defensive back in free agency, like I expect them to, then Campbell could be the final piece in completing Anarumo's defense in Indy.
Round 2, Pick 45: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
If the Colts bypass a tight end in round one, they are almost guaranteed to address the position on day two of the draft. They simply need something positive at the position, so there needs to be a concerted effort in fixing tight end in this upcoming draft. The biggest attribute the Colts are looking for is a player that can allow their offense to live in 11 personnel.
The Colts essentially need an alpha tight end in the room who can be an effective run blocker and pass catcher from day one. Outside of the top two at the position in this draft, LSU's Mason Taylor is the next best bet to fill this role. Taylor boasts hall-of-fame bloodlines, his dad being Miami Dolphins' great Jason Taylor and his ability as a pass catcher is impressive.
Taylor isn't the best run blocker in this draft, but he possesses the size and physicality to at least be passable in his rookie season. He may not be the supreme talent that Warren is, but Taylor would be a nice consolation prize in round two if the board fell this way.
Round 3, Pick 80: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
The Colts' offensive line is a major concern heading into this offseason. Veteran center Ryan Kelly may have played his last down in Indy, guard Will Fries may have too big of a market for the Colts to retain him, and right tackle Braden Smith's status is up in the air. The Colts can survive as long as they manage to retain one of those three veteran players, but even that isn't a given this offseason.
With so much on the offensive line in flux, the Colts land a player that is bound to be high on Ballard's board in Tate Ratledge. Ratledge is a multiple time All-American with impressive size. He is also a fantastic athlete, running a 4.97 second forty yard dash and a 7.38 second three-cone despite being 6'6" tall.
The Colts like their offensive linemen to have some size and strength, so Ratledge could be a perfect replacement in the devastating event that Fries leaves this offseason. Plus, Ratledge has an impressive mullet, which would go perfectly alongside Tanor Bortolini's at center.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 4, Pick 116: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
This mock draft has finally hit day three, which means it's time to take some swings on a few super athletes. Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson is a little light at just 288 pounds, but he has a fantastic motor combined with arguably the best testing numbers at his position at the combine. His play strength is so impressive that he even earned a Grover Stewart comparison from Lance Zierlein this offseason.
Robinson isn't the sexiest pick here in the fourth round, but the Colts need to bolster their depth behind Stewart and DeForest Buckner this offseason. With both players turning 31 this year, the Colts would be wise to add a freaky mover with high upside in Robinson to solidify the depth behind the veteran stars.
Round 5, Pick 152: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
Lou Anarumo covets long, athletic cornerbacks that can turn and run in his system. Zah Frazier may be a bit raw, but he is a former wide receiver with tantalizing traits in this draft. The 24 year old cornerback enjoyed a nice breakout season in 2024, notching six interceptions for UTSA. He then further boosted his stock with an impressive combine performance, hitting 4.36 seconds in the forty yard dash.
Frazier may be a gunner his first few seasons in order to learn the ropes of Anarumo's system, but he feels like a good athlete to bet on with a day three pick.
Round 6, Pick 191: Montrell Johnson, RB, Florida
The Colts need more bodies in the running back room to keep Jonathan Taylor fresh going forward. Ideally running back is addressed before the sixth round, but if it does fall this late, Montrell Johnson is an intriguing option. Johnson is an athletic bowling ball of a runner with legit breakaway speed at the second level.
As an added bonus, Johnson also played with Anthony Richardson for a bit at Florida, so the two players should have instant chemistry if the Colts were to add Johnson in the draft.
Round 7, Pick 234: Thomas Perry, IOL, Middlebury
Can it truly be a Colts' mock draft without taking a shot on a small school player on day three? Thomas Perry is a wrestler playing center with sky high upside if a team is willing to take a chance on him on day three. He impressed at the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, and he could be a steal if he happens to last this long when the draft comes around.
With the Colts likely to promote Bortolini to starting center this offseason, Perry could be an interesting long term backup to develop on a rookie contract.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.