Colts Hiring Bengals Assistant to Coaching Staff
The Indianapolis Colts have yet to pause on their efforts to mend this defensive coaching unit during the beginning stages of this offseason, as the team has reportedly hired another name to their staff ahead of next season.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts are hiring Cincinnati Bengals defensive assistant James Bettcher as their linebackers coach.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bettcher worked alongside new Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in the same role since 2022, and will now re-join him in a new situation for the Colts.
Bettcher has an extensive history around the NFL, having some experience as a defensive coordinator himself for the New York Giants in 2018 and 201 and for the Arizona Cardinals from 2015 to 2017.
He also worked with Anarumo on the Giants staff in 2018 when the newly-named defensive coordinator was still a defensive backs coach.
For Anarumo, having Bettcher in the building will provide some extended chemistry for their unit heading into next season and hopefully parlay that into success on the field.
The Colts will be searching for strides forward on the defensive side of the ball after a lackluster year led by Gus Bradley-- which ended in Indianapolis ranking 29th in league defense for yards allowed and 24th in scoring defense.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.