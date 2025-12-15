The Indianapolis Colts led for most of the game but couldn't get the job done against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, resulting in a fourth consecutive loss.

The Colts fought hard with Philip Rivers under center, but their efforts fell short as Jason Myers knocked through six field goals to lead Seattle to victory. Indy's defense allowed zero touchdowns, but at the end of the day, it didn't matter.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Colts' gut-punch defeat.

1. Indy's Offense Has Completely Changed

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

In the first half of the season, it seemed like the Colts were never punting and never behind the sticks. Things couldn't be any more different now.

Rivers is extremely limited in his abilities at age 44. That's not to say he had a horrible game, but it's exactly what you'd expect from a quarterback who hasn't played in five years. The Colts tried to rely on Jonathan Taylor, but Seattle's defense stacked the box nearly every play.

Rivers completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 120 yards and an interception. Eight of those completions were to running backs. His longest completion on the day was 17 yards to Tyler Warren.

The Colts were extremely explosive in the first 10 weeks of the season, but they've practically lost any ability to break away for a big gain with Daniel Jones out. Indy still has to face some of the league's best defenses in its final three games, which makes scoring all the more difficult.

2. Blake Grupe is the Real Deal

CAREER LONG FOR BLAKE GRUPE‼️



📺CBS pic.twitter.com/1oCQukF0tx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2025

The Colts signed Blake Grupe after the New Orleans Saints cut him, and it seems that their new kicker has already found his groove.

Grupe knocked through all three of his field goal attempts from 42, 54, and 60 yards to give the Colts a fighting chance. His 60-yarder to take the lead with under a minute left couldn't have been a better kick.

Considering how difficult it was for the Colts to push the ball downfield, Grupe's leg will be a major factor in their last-ditch playoff push.

3. Indy's Run Defense Was Top-Tier

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

All things considered, the Colts' defense did their job. No touchdowns allowed is all you can ask for from an injury-riddled group on the road.

The Colts' front seven was fantastic, allowing just 50 rushing yards from 22 attempts. Those 2.3 yards allowed per carry were the second-lowest mark the Colts have achieved this season.

Seattle's leading rusher was Zach Charbonnet with 31 yards. By the end of the game, the Seahawks resorted to the air attack, which leads me to my next takeaway.

4. The Colts' Secondary is Subpar Without Ward/Gardner

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs for yards after the catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

The Colts played tremendous defense in the first half, but the second half was a completely different story. Sam Darnold picked apart the secondary, leading Seattle to three consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

During those last few drives, Seattle was targeting Jonathan Edwards on the outside, and he simply couldn't keep up. Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba ended with 7 receptions for 113 yards while Rashid Shaheed posted 74 yards, his highest mark since joining Seattle before the trade deadline.

When the defense took the field with under a minute left to protect a one-point lead, they immediately gave up a 28-yard reception, which placed Seattle on the brink of field goal range. The Colts' defense hasn't been able to stay off the field in the fourth quarter, and the offense can partially be blamed for that.

5. Laiatu Latu is a Star

If there's anything positive to take away from this brutal loss, it's that the Colts have a true star in Laiatu Latu.

The second-year edge rusher had Indy's only sack on the day, bringing down Darnold early in the second quarter after blowing by Seattle's right tackle.

The Colts must rely on Latu and the rest of the pass rush to get the job done in the final three games of the season if they want to play postseason football.

