Colts: Historical Season Predicted for Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has a big sophomore year ahead of him. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5 of 2023, Richardson has made a full recovery and expects to start under center when the 2024 NFL season kicks off.
In a shortened rookie season, Richardson posted seven total touchdowns (3 passing, 4 rushing) and 713 total yards. Colts fans caught only a glimpse of the 22-year-old's potential, but the bright spots certainly shined for Richardson.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote his predictions for every starting quarterback. Richardson's predicted stats pay homage to his dual-threat ability at quarterback.
Richardson's predicted stat line:
- 3,133 passing yards
- 18 passing touchdowns
- 10 interceptions
- 62.2% completion rate
- 1,002 rushing yards
- 7 rushing touchdowns
If these numbers come true, Richardson would be only the fourth-ever quarterback to record 1,000 rushing yards in a single season (Michael Vick 2006, Lamar Jackson 2019 & 2020, Justin Fields 2022). With a 4.43 40-yard dash, the open-field speed is something to watch out for this season. Combining that speed with one of the league's most creative play-callers in Shane Steichen and Indy will have a serious threat in the run game.
The predicted passing stats are eerily similar to Richardson's final year at the University of Florida, where he posted 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 12 games. At Florida, Richardson didn't have the kind of weapons he has in Indianapolis. Players like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and AD Mitchell provide a lethal combination of good hands and elite speed that can tear apart defenses.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Richardson clear these numbers, especially if he plays to his full potential. "I like where he's at right now big time," said head coach Shane Steichen. “He’s been on it fundamentally wise. He’s a compact guy type, really good feet, quick feet, which is really good to see. But the arm motion looks good, looks real good out there. So, no concerns there.”
Kickoff is officially under 100 days away as the clock continues to tick until that September 8th game against the Houston Texans. Richardson & Co. have the opportunity to break a Week 1 loss streak that stretches back to the 2013 season.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.