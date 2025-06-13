Colts to Honor Jim Irsay in Season Opener
Former Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay will be inducted to the Colts Ring of Honor in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Irsay's name will be permanently etched into Colts history after the longtime owner passed away last month at the age of 65. Irsay was involved in the organization for over five decades and was beloved by many of the players, coaches, and staff.
"There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay," said Irsay's daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. "It's only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades."
Irsay will be the 20th name to be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor. His father, Robert, was the first name on the list. The latest person to be inducted was former tight end Dallas Clark last season.
Thousands of thoughtful messages have been shared since Irsay's passing. Each one conveys the same message: Irsay cared about people. He emotionally and financially supported hundreds of players and fans through their hard times, all without his name attached.
During his time as owner, the Colts won one Super Bowl and two AFC Championships. The Colts provided tens of thousands of fans with lifelong memories thanks to Irsay's squad. At the turn of the century, the Colts went on to be the winningest team in the league for the next nine years.
Following his passing, the Colts will be led by Irsay's three daughters. The team has already announced a transition plan that gives each sister particular responsibilities.
Indianapolis will cherish the memories that Irsay created as the team honors him with an official ceremony Week 1 of the NFL season. The Colts will take on the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 7th.