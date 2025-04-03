Colts to Host One of Top Defensive Prospects in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are making a commitment to build the best defense that they can under new coordinator Lou Anarumo.
After hiring Anarumo in January, the Colts then signed two of the top free-agent defensive backs in the NFL in Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum.
The Colts aren't done adding reinforcements and playmakers to that side of the ball, however, as the 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away.
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Colts will host one of the top defensive prospects in the draft, Eastern Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., on April 8-9.
Revel's visit to the Colts will include a medical re-check on his left knee, in which he tore the ACL after just three games last season.
Revel also has upcoming 30-visits with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks.
Earlier this offseason, Revel’s doctor, Daniel E. Cooper, sent a letter to each NFL team advising that Revel will be medically cleared to participate in offseason work as an individual player with teams beginning in their offseason program, but he won't be fully medically cleared for team activities until training camp, which is a normal timeline for ACL surgery.
As a player, Revel (6'2", 194, 32-5/8" arms, 23 years old) is the perfect fit for an Anarumo defense. Long, physical, fast, instinctive, confident, and aggressive, Revel is the total package when it comes to playing cornerback. The biggest question now, aside from the knee, is if he can rise to the level of competition in the NFL since he wasn't able to participate in the Senior Bowl or any of the other pre-draft circuitry.
Revel's position of cornerback obviously isn't much of a need for the Colts, as they signed free agents Ward and Corey Ballentine to put into the mix alongside Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III.
However, it's good practice not to shoo away good players, no matter the situation.