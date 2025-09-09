Could Colts' Hot Start Mean Greater Things Ahead?
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos following a triumphant victory over the Miami Dolphins (33-8) and have plenty of optimism surrounding the team.
With such a big win, there are bound to be overreactions, and that's exactly what Jeff Kerr at CBS Sports covers.
For the Colts, it's labeled as an overreaction that they'll take the AFC South after a huge Week 1 win.
"Jones has played well in the past, especially in the wild card playoff victory with the Giants three seasons ago. He's good enough to put up games like the one he had against the Dolphins on Sunday, but can he put up good performances week in and week out?"
Kerr concludes, "This is why it's a stretch to claim the Colts can win the division now, even if the AFC South isn't strong. Jones will have to play at a high level every week with this roster, but Indianapolis may not be as bad as initially thought."
The Colts are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) for the lead in the division after one week, but there is plenty of football left to play. Indianapolis won't see its first AFC South tilt until Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium).
While it is an overreaction to mention the Colts can take the AFC South after such a promising win and performance from Daniel Jones, the offense, and Lou Anarumo's defense, not many expected Indianapolis to dominate in that fashion.
Indy's defense decimated the Dolphins, allowing only 211 total yards and forcing three turnovers of Tua Tagovailoa. Kenny Moore II (forced fumble), Camryn Bynum (interception), and Laiatu Latu (interception) secured the turnovers to take momentum from Miami.
While the defense was incredible, the offense, led by Jones, did its part in spades.
Indy logged 418 total yards and scored three touchdowns (Jones - two rushing, one passing to Michael Pittman Jr.). But what really stands out more than anything is the consistency of the offense, notching an impressive 27 first downs on 69 snaps.
The Colts might be in a 'lesser' division like the AFC South, but each squad has their strengths that might give Indy issues.
The Jaguars have consistently defeated Indianapolis with Trevor Lawrence leading the show. The Titans are always a tough team with a strong defense, and the Texans have won the division over the last two seasons with DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud in charge.
If this win over the Dolphins is any indication of what the Colts can accomplish, then they have a real shot at winning their division for the first time since 2014.
First, the Colts must get through the Broncos in Week 2, which features a brutally tough defense for Jones to keep his momentum up against.