Colts' Injury Report Has Starter OUT, Veteran Returns
The Indianapolis Colts released their Wednesday practice report ahead of a critical week 12 matchup with the NFC leader Detroit Lions.
The names that jump off the report are the tackles Bernhard Raimann (knee) and Braden Smith (foot). Raimann missed the Colts' victory over the New York Jets. He'll look to raise his status as the home defense against Detroit approaches. If Raimann can't suit up again, rookie Matt Goncalves will get the nod at left tackle. As for Smith, he's dealt on and off with injuries seemingly every week but was limited on Wednesday. Smith will do everything possible to get on the field for Sunday as the week progresses.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for the other two names on the list, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (elbow) practiced in full. Pittman is on track to start for his second-consecutive start since returning from his setback. Pittman has 35 catches for 412 receiving yards and 2 receiving TDs on the season. As for Lewis, he's back and pushing for his first action since week four against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he suffered a big-time elbow injury.
Lewis has four games played on the season and 1.5 sacks, 17 tackles (2 for loss), and 12 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus). As long as there aren't any setbacks, Lewis will rejoin Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Dayo Odeyingbo at the perfect time when Indianapolis needs everything they can muster defensively. We'll see what happens regarding the injury report as the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium draws near.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.