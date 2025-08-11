NFL Insider Gives Word on Injury to Colts' Kenny Moore II
The Indianapolis Colts saw two key players get injured during Sunday's 12th training camp practice: wide receiver Alec Pierce (groin) and star cornerback Kenny Moore II (knee). Pierce's injury doesn't appear to be serious, and per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Moore's doesn't appear critical at the moment.
The Colts have sustained a multitude of injuries to their cornerback room in a very short time frame. Jaylon Jones (hamstring), JuJu Brents (hamstring), and Justin Walley (torn ACL-out for 2025 season) are all banged up. Adding Moore to this list is backbreaking to Lou Anarumo's scheme.
Names like Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III, and Alex Johnson are the remaining prominent players in the secondary. The early news of Moore's injury is at least encouraging, which is music to Indy's ears.
Moore has been with the Colts for all eight years of his NFL career. During that time with Indy, he's earned a Pro Bowl (2021), logged 594 tackles, 10.0 sacks, four fumbles forced, 20 picks, 36 tackles for loss, and 62 pass breakups. Moore has also shown how deadly he is with the ball in his hands, totaling three interception returns for scores.
Last year, Moore continued his consistent ways, accumulating three interceptions, seven pass breakups, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and 78 tackles. Moore also looked good by Pro Football Focus standards, posting a defensive grade of 70.1.
It's imperative that Indianapolis has Moore's services in Anarumo's first season leading the defense, especially considering that his scheme is reliant on great play from the cornerbacks and safeties. Currently, Indy's cornerback room is decimated with injuries to key starters.
Moore's injury, along with Jones' and Brents', will be an important one to check updates for. If Moore ends up having to miss any time, it will be a big loss for the coverage in the slot. The backup on the depth chart to Moore is Johnson.
Moore is one of Indianapolis' best defensive players, along with names like DeForest Buckner and Zaire Franklin. His inclusion on that side of the football is paramount to success in 2025.
Indianapolis can't afford any further injuries to their cornerback room; this is a season where jobs are on the line and expectations are playoffs or bust. Moore is a must for Anarumo to integrate as smoothly as possible in his debut campaign running the D for Indy.