Colts Insider Voices Biggest Issue
The Indianapolis Colts have upgraded depth across the roster in the first weeks of NFL free agency. Defensively, the Colts focused on the secondary. Offensively, Indy brought in a former first-round quarterback in Daniel Jones.
Unfortunately, some clear gaps remain. The Colts have a lack of playmakers in the defensive front seven and at tight end, making the NFL draft uber-important.
Indianapolis has been linked to edge rushers and tight ends, especially in the first round. James Boyd with The Athletic feels the Colts' biggest need is at tight end and believes the team should target one of college's best weapons with the 14th overall pick.
"The Colts desperately need to upgrade at tight end, and they’ll likely target one in the draft," wrote Boyd. "Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory are currently atop the depth chart, but that likely won’t hold up for the 2025 season since neither has shown signs of being a No. 1 option... Perhaps Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Michigan’s Colston Loveland could fill Indy’s years-long void at tight end."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory have combined for 40 receptions over the past two seasons. Zero Colts tight ends have crossed the 500-yard threshold since 2018, showing the sheer lack of production at the position over the past six seasons.
In fact, none of the Colts' tight ends were able to reach 200 yards in 2024. The leading tight end was Kylen Granson, who tallied just 182 yards. Indianapolis needs a major upgrade, and Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland could be just that.
In his senior season at Penn State, Warren caught 104 passes for over 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Warren is a proven utility man who could double as an elite pass-catcher and strong run-blocker.
Loveland, on the other hand, put up numbers that aren't as eye-popping. In his final year at Michigan, Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. That's still decent production and noticeably better than any Colts tight end over the past few years.
If Warren or Loveland is still available when the Colts are on the clock, it should be a no-brainer for general manager Chris Ballard. If they aren't there, things could get dicey as the team decides whether or not to reach for a proven talent to fix an obvious hole in the roster.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.