Colts to Interview Recently Fired Head Coach for Defensive Coordinator
The Indianapolis Colts continue to do their due diligence in the search for their next defensive coordinator, as the team is set to bring in another notable face for an interview this coming week.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are set to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen for their defensive coordinator vacancy.
Allen has been a long-time defensive mind in the NFL, serving as a defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos as far back as 2011 with the Denver Broncos. He's also had a three-year stint as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. He was also the defensive coordinator with the Saints for seven years before being named the head of the operation after Sean Payton's departure.
Allen's time as a head coach was underwhelming, as he's collected a combined 26-53 record, and an 18-25 record in his most recent stretch with the Saints. However, as a defensive coordinator, Allen has had moments of success. He had a top-ten ranked unit in the league in yards and scoring for the 2020 and 2021 seasons while in New Orleans.
Allen now joins an extensive list of candidates the Colts have brought in as a potential replacement for Gus Bradley. Only time will tell who ends up landing the gig to help Shane Steichen and Co. improve one of the league's worst-ranked defenses for 2025.
