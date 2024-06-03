Colts’ Next Ring of Honor Member Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced their next member of the Ring of Honor. Team owner Jim Irsay put the news out on X.
Irsay posted on X:
"A game-breaking tight end. Our all-time franchise leader in receptions and TDs for that position. One of the toughest men I've ever seen play the game. And the epitome of a Colt off the field. That's why I'm excited to announce DALLAS CLARK as our 2024 Ring of Honor inductee."
Dallas Clark was a revolutionary player in his pro days for the tight end position. Drafted out of Iowa 24th overall in 2003 by Indianapolis, Clark didn't fit the typical tight end profile in the early 2000s. Then, it was more important for a tight end to block with the tendency to be a passing target for quarterbacks. But Clark had other plans for his NFL career.
Playing most of his career with Hall of Famer and fellow Colts Ring of Honor Member, Peyton Manning, Clark took off with flying colors and hit the summit of his career in 2009 when he became the first tight end in NFL history with 100+ catches. That magical season, Clark caught exactly 100 passes for 1,106 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also snagged a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro nominations. While 2006 and the Super Bowl year is likely the best for Clark personally, as far as individual accolades, nothing topped that at the time for a tight end and barely has since.
Indianapolis is still looking for their next star at tight end. Currently, names like Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, and Andrew Ogletree occupy the 2024 group. Can quarterback Anthony Richardson unlock one of them to become a prolific weapon like Clark was for Indianapolis? It's hard telling, but Clark earned this nomination after a stellar career of 505 catches for 5,665 receiving yards and 53 scores in 11 seasons. He now hangs his name alongside Indianapolis football immortality inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
