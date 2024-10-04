NFL Experts Give Colts Gloom Prediction for Jaguars Showdown
The Indianapolis Colts haven't won on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a decade, marking one of the weirdest issues for a franchise. However, the Jaguars are struggling arguably more than any NFL team as the final winless squad for 2024. With so many issues between Doug Pederson's offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence's play on the field, it's understandable why one may assume this is a slam dunk for the 2-2 Colts.
But, Bleacher Report isn't as high on Indianapolis given their ridiculous history playing in Jacksonville. In their recent article detailing predictions for week five, the unanimous choice is Jacksonville, who B/R has winning a close one 24-21.
Meanwhile, the Colts can't win in Jacksonville. They haven't done so since Barack Obama's second term in office. That's right. It's been 10 years since Indianapolis found a way to win at EverBank Stadium. Something has to give. The Jaguars simply need this game more.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
If quarterback Anthony Richardson suits up, he'll be without star running back Jonathan Taylor.
This gives Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson the green light to lead Indy's backfield against a stout Jags run defense. The Jaguars are competitive up front despite having numerous injuries to players like defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (concussion) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee). While the aforementioned stars for Jacksonville have looked unlikely to play, they were limited on Thursday, opening the door to the possibility that they see the field on Sunday.
Indianapolis also won't have defensive end Kwity Paye (quadricep) or cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), giving quarterback Lawrence an edge offensively. The Jaguars' backs are against the wall and 0-5 generally means a season is completely lost, so expect a fight against the Colts. If Indianapolis wants to win, they'll need to figure out how to exploit the Jaguars' putrid passing defense and balance their running game or risk another loss in Jacksonville.