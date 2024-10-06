Colts Inactive List Shows Multiple Starters OUT vs Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their inactive lists ahead of a pivotal AFC South game. For the Colts, they'll be without notable like quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, cornerback Kenny Moore II, center Ryan Kelly, and defensive end Kwity Paye.
As for the Jaguars, they initially had big players like linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen on the injury report, but now appear to have them ready to fire.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts were prepared to be without Taylor, as Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, and Evan Hull will now take over the backfield this afternoon. For Kelly, this means rookie Tanor Bortolini will get his second-straight start. Cornerback Moore won't go due to a hip injury, which means Chris Lammons and Sam Womack III will see increased snaps again. Lastly, names like Laiatu Latu and Dayo Odeyingbo will fill in for Paye on the edges.
Jacksonville is happy to have Hines-Allen and Lloyd available to help negotiate one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. Even with Richardson not playing and Joe Flacco getting the nod, it might not matter if the Jaguars can't get pressure in the pocket or stop Shane Steichen's ground game. This will be an interesting challenge for Jaguars' defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as he plans for the veteran Flacco instead of Richardson.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.