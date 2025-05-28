Jeff Saturday Speaks on Legacy of Colts' Jim Irsay
The Indianapolis Colts lost one of the most impactful people to ever step foot in the organization last week, in owner and CEO Jim Irsay.
Irsay spent over five decades in the NFL and was in charge of the Colts since 1997. Before that, he mingled in nearly every department the organization has to offer and was named the team's general manager in 1984.
The football community has flooded the Irsay family with kind and thoughtful messages in remembrance of Irsay. Longtime Colts center and former interim head coach Jeff Saturday spoke on The Rich Eisen Show about Irsay's impact on and off the field.
"Most generous man I've ever encountered," said Saturday when asked about Irsay. "I tell people, as a player, we had a very unique relationship. A lot of 'five-minute meetings'. We'd walk in and you'd be in there for two hours. He'd give you this pep talk, 'Hey we gotta do this, and we're gonna do that, here's how we're gonna turn this around, this is how we're gonna win, close the deal,' whatever it was. But that was such a small part of who he was as a man."
"If there was anything Rich, and I mean anything, that was a passion of yours as a player... He would support it wholeheartedly... Not just financially, but financially, never want anybody to know, never ask for his name to be put on anything, just wanted to help the community, help his players. Just a tremendous, tremendous human being. So much bigger than just an NFL owner."
As Saturday mentioned, Irsay was behind the scenes of many kind acts. He never wanted to have attention brought to his name because he was so intent on helping others in the community. Whenever a player or staff member lost a family member, Irsay was always there to help ease the burden for those families.
Jim touched the lives of many and made a true impact on and off the field. The Colts will continue to honor his legacy throughout the season, specifically with a jersey patch that has the initials "JI".
