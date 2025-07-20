Colts' Jelani Woods Gets Another Chance to Make His Mark
The Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Jelani Woods back in 2022 in hopes of developing him into the next great tight end for this organization. His athletic traits were tantalizing, and he showcased outstanding ability as a rookie, but after two full seasons away from the field, can this once-promising player give the Colts anything in 2025?
The Colts selected Woods with the 73rd overall pick in 2022. He, alongside fellow draftees Alec Pierce and Drew Ogletree, was expected to help turn the Colts' offense into one of the more explosive units in football. Despite the Colts' putrid team output in the 2022 season, Woods showcased that high-end ability that the Colts desperately sought.
In 15 games played, Woods finished his rookie season with 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He played sparingly throughout the season, but he left his mark with several big plays on the year. His biggest moment came early in the season when the Colts upset the Kansas City Chiefs. Woods hauled in two touchdowns on the day, one being the eventual game-winning score with just 28 seconds left in the game.
Woods was expected to take on an even bigger role in the offense going forward, and he was even the presumed starter prior to the 2023 season. That optimism would be short-lived, however, as he would suffer a hamstring injury in training camp prior to the year. He was expected to return to the lineup at some point during the season, but a setback in his recovery led to him missing his entire sophomore campaign.
Woods returned to the field the following summer with a new desire to prove his worth to the Colts. After a year away from the team, he slowly got back up to speed with a solid training camp. He was creeping his way back up the depth chart when he suffered another serious injury in the preseason. This time it was a turf toe injury, and he would again have to miss the entire season in order to recover.
After two full years away from regular season action, Woods has lost his "shiny new toy" status in favor of 2025 draftee Tyler Warren. Warren will likely be the team's starter at the position while stable veterans like Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox will likely round out the rotation (due to their run-blocking prowess). That leaves potentially one spot for a player like Woods to find a job this offseason.
The former top-100 pick who once looked like a promising star is now in for the fight of his life this offseason. His roster spot is far from guaranteed for the first time in his career, and he needs to showcase some of that juice and athleticism that made him such an intriguing piece two years ago.
If Woods can flash just enough in the passing game this summer, there should still be a spot for him on this team. Players with his athletic traits are rare, and the Colts don't have a lot of pass-catching ability on the roster behind Warren. The Colts can make space for another player at tight end, but it's ultimately on Woods to prove that he can still produce and stay healthy in his fourth training camp with the team.
Woods joins a long list of players for the Colts who have a ton of roster mobility this offseason. He could climb as high as rotational tight end with a strong camp, but another injury or a drop off in performance could lead to the former third-round pick being released by the end of summer. The pressure is on for Woods this offseason, and he needs to have a great camp to make this team.