Multiple Colts Claimed Off of Waivers
After the Indianapolis Colts cut cornerback JuJu Brents and tight end Jelani Woods on Tuesday, new teams have swooped in to claim both players from waivers on Wednesday afternoon.
Brents was claimed by the Miami Dolphins, who are the Colts' Week 1 opponents. The 2023 second-round pick lasted only two seasons in his hometown. Woods was picked up by the New York Jets, where the current starter is rookie Mason Taylor.
Woods was a third-round pick by Indy in 2022 and has not touched the field for meaningful games over the past two seasons. Both moves were first reported by Indy Star's Joel Erickson.
"JuJu Brents claimed by the Dolphins," Erickson posted on X.
Brents started one game in the Colts' secondary but appeared in 11. He hauled in one interception, had six passes defended, made 50 tackles, and forced one fumble across his two seasons with the Colts. After he suffered an injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans last season, Brents practically missed the entire year.
On the other hand, Woods dealt with hamstring and toe issues that kept him out for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. He had his career-best games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in two touchdowns vs the Chiefs and nearly 100 yards against the Steelers.
Brents was born in Indianapolis and grew up in the city. He played for Warren Central high school as a safety before committing to the University of Iowa. He later transferred and moved to Kansas State, where he broke out as a cornerback. The Colts took a shot on him to shore up the secondary, but quad and knee issues kept him sidelined for the majority of his tenure.
Woods, a 6-foot-7 athletic monster, never could stay healthy. The Jets will hope that the sizeable tight end can be a red zone threat and decent blocker for quarterback Justin Fields.
The Colts and Dolphins could end up swapping cornerbacks as the Colts plan to host Mike Hilton, who spent the last month in Miami, for a workout today. Hilton formerly worked with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati, where they spent four seasons together.