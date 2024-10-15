Jets WR Open for Colts' Taking
The Indianapolis Colts aren't typically a franchise to execute mid-season trades. However, with recent news that the New York Jets traded for star pass-catcher Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, other wideouts will lose targets and importance in the offense. Veteran Mike Williams is likely the odd man out with so much talent stacking the Jets' receiver ranks. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the franchise plans to make him available to trade.
Williams has been in the league since 2017, logging 94 games and 64 starts. However, Williams is better known for recent injury setbacks. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams played only three games (all starts), catching 19 passes for 249 receiving yards and a score. Before succumbing to a torn ACL in 2023, he was averaging 6.3 catches and 83.0 receiving yards per game. Throughout his career, he's secured 319 passes for 4,951 receiving yards (15.5 average) and 31 touchdowns. He also has a lone rushing score from 2018.
If Indianapolis sees Williams and wants to trade, it won't take much for the Jets to part ways with him. During the 2024 offseason, the veteran former first-rounder signed a one-year, $10 million contract with New York (Over The Cap), but things haven't panned out well for Williams in 2024. In six contests this year, he has just 10 receptions for 145 yards receiving (14.5 average). Perhaps a change of scenery is what Williams needs; can Indy be the destination to fit?
We'll see if Indianapolis goes against the grain and makes any moves during a high time for trades or if Chris Ballard retains the status quo of keeping silent while building the squad within.
