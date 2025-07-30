Colts' Joe Bachie Making Splash in Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts are just under halfway through training camp this offseason, and a few of the major camp battles are beginning to take shape. One of the biggest winners in camp thus far has been veteran linebacker Joe Bachie.
Bachie, a former undrafted free agent in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had to fight tooth and nail for every opportunity in this league. He spent his rookie season bouncing around between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles before finally finding a home with the Cincinnati Bengals in his second year.
Lou Anarumo and James Bettcher, now both coaches with the Colts, clearly saw something they liked in the young linebacker, and he spent four seasons as a key reserve under the two in Cincinnati. He primarily served as a special teams player, but he did see action in just over 200 defensive snaps in his time with the team. When he became available in free agency this offseason, it only made sense for the Colts to reunite him with his two former coaches.
Bachie, now 27 years old, finally got the opportunity that he has been waiting for in Colts' minicamp. With both Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies nursing injuries, Bachie was able to get run with the first team defense. His familiarity with Anarumo certainly played a part in this decision, and Bachie repaid that trust with an excellent showing in spring.
He logged multiple pass break-ups, and several beat writers spoke highly of his play in those practices. As the Colts shifted to training camp in July, Bachie remained with the first team defense in place of Franklin (rotating with Cameron McGrone at the MIKE linebacker position). He has remained a standout in the early weeks of training camp, making plays against first-round pick Tyler Warren on occasion in camp.
Franklin is expected to return to practice sometime soon, so Bachie will likely be delegated back to the second team. While his run with the starters may be coming to an end, this likely won't be the last we hear from him this summer. He has earned a role in some capacity for this upcoming season, even if that role is simply as the next man up in the linebacker room.
"Joe has played some meaningful snaps for us in the past in Cincinnati, won some big games for us," Anarumo told reporters this week. "So, he can plug and play at a number of different positions. It doesn't have to be MIKE. It could be the WILL backer for us, the backer of the diamond sub. So, we'll find a role for Joe."
Bachie is a player who has been quietly biding his time in the NFL, waiting for a chance to showcase his skillset. Now in a new home in Indianapolis, surrounded by a few familiar faces, he appears to be the next man up at the linebacker position. The veteran linebacker has certainly earned his increased role with his play in camp thus far.