Colts' Jonathan Taylor Addresses Key Inquiries
The Indianapolis Colts are a few days away from kicking off their 2025 regular season against the AFC East contender, the Miami Dolphins. Many players will be important to Indy getting a victory, but running back Jonathan Taylor is among the top.
Taylor answered three big questions from the media yesterday, ranging from readiness to play in Week 1 to how the rookie DJ Giddens has operated.
The first question for Taylor was: "How ready are you to finally play? We’re tired of talking about it and you’re probably tired of talking about it."
Taylor responded by saying, “It's always a buildup, always anticipation. You go through the whole offseason process, but now it's everything you've been working on, everything you've been thinking about. It's time to put it into action," said the two-time Pro Bowler.
Taylor is the engine of Shane Steichen's offense, and that won't change anytime soon. Taylor was fourth in the NFL last year in rushing yards (1,431) and will look to stay at that pace this year with the new starting QB Daniel Jones leading the offense.
The second question for Taylor was, "With Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, have you had to learn them as blockers?"
Taylor's response regarded getting familiar with the new starting tandem: “Yeah, and you'll definitely learn their strengths and their weaknesses – as far as where they can improve at but they'll let you know like, ‘Hey man, I love reach blocks," said Taylor.
"So now you know, okay a guy loves reach blocks, I can press the landmark that much more because I know I can trust he's going to get there and you continue to work and develop that relationship on those reps on the practice field.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Matt Goncalves step into huge roles on the offensive line after Ryan Kelly and Will Fries went to the Minnesota Vikings through free agency during the offseason.
Last year, both had chances to start, with Bortolini featured in 351 snaps and Goncalves seeing 566. Bortolini displayed promise and athleticism, while Goncalves showed room for improvement in pass protection, but a strong presence in run-blocking.
Lastly, Taylor was asked about the rookie running back Giddens, and what the former All-Pro has seen from the Kansas State alum.
Taylor described his thoughts on Giddens by saying, “You can just tell he's trying to soak everything in like a sponge. I think that's actually really important."
This was followed by, "So, I feel like he's soaking everything up. I think that when he gets his opportunity and he has the ball in his hands, I think that he'll make a lot of special plays.”
Giddens will be a piece of a strong ground attack for the Colts, and he has the skills to see meaningful action with Taylor and Tyler Goodson. Giddens had an impressive three years at Kansas State, putting up 3,087 rushing yards, 58 catches, and 27 all-purpose scores.
If Giddens can transfer that type of performance and efficiency to his debut year, it will help Taylor get relief and give defenses additional weapons to think about out of the Indianapolis backfield.
The Colts embark on a huge 2025 season this Sunday at 1 pm EST against the Dolphins to defend home turf. Everyone has discussed Jones as the starting quarterback, but this offense still operates through a potent ground game.
We'll see how much of an impact Taylor, Goodson, and Giddens have against the Dolphins in two days.