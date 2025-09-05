Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts Week 1 Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins kick off the season this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Colts infamously haven't won during Week 1 since 2013, but they have extra motivation on Sunday. Not only do the Colts want to buck the trend, but late owner Jim Irsay, who passed away in May, is being inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sunday as well.
After months of anticipation, here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts against the Dolphins, with our roundtable of six analysts skeptical of the outcome.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): "Honestly, this is a pick that’s banking on the players to play for something bigger than football. A rowdy home crowd at Lucas Oil for the late Jim Irsay should be enough to will the Colts to victory against a banged-up Dolphins squad as long as Daniel Jones can string together a few drives. The Colts took care of business against Miami last year, and I see them repeating that success to end an 11-year Week 1 losing streak."
Pick: Colts 20, Dolphins 13
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): The Dolphins' defensive front, and the explosive trio of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Devon Achane, is enough to cause great concern for this matchup. However, I anticipate the Colts relying on yards after contact in the run game and yards after the catch in the passing game, which the Dolphins defense gave up far too much of last year. Sunday calls for a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs.
Pick: Colts 24, Dolphins 20
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): "The Colts are entering this matchup healthier than ever, while the Dolphins are dealing with several injuries. Everything is lining up for the Colts to get the win, but I have several concerns that can’t quite get me there. Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard starting against an explosive Dolphins team, along with Shane Steichen’s past struggles against this style of defense, leads me to lean toward the Dolphins on Sunday."
Pick: Dolphins 27, Colts 21
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch): "The Dolphins, and more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa, usually love to come out firing on all cylinders in Week 1 of the NFL season. Miami has an 8-3 record in Week 1 games since 2013, and Tua himself is an undefeated 4-0 in season openers since he was drafted. The Colts, on the other hand, have not won a Week 1 game since 2013, going 1-10-1in that same timeframe. Even when looking beyond the recent history between these two, a healthy passing attack led by Tua, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle might be a rude awakening to the year for this new-look Indianapolis secondary that struggled in 2024. Maybe a fresh scheme led by new coordinator Lou Anarumo can begin the year on a high note and make finding that production more difficult. Perhaps even starting Daniel Jones under center can be the catalyst to help the Colts escape their Week 1 woes. But for me, even with the tweaks defensively, it seems like the writing might be on the wall for how this one shakes out for Indy."
Pick: Dolphins 24, Colts 17
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): "Everyone knows about the Colts’ Week 1 winless streak, but Indy has a legitimate chance to put that in the rearview mirror on Sunday. Expect the Colts to lean heavily on Jonathan Taylor to start, working Daniel Jones into a rhythm. Josh Downs could be poised for a big game as well, going against rookie Jason Marshall Jr. in the slot. On defense, a new and improved secondary should matchup well with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and make things difficult for Tua Tagovailoa. If the Colts can contain Devon Achane, their first Week 1 win in over a decade could be there for the taking."
Pick: Colts 24, Dolphins 20
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): "The Colts have consistency at their QB position, but who knows what to expect from the new look defense. While Lou Anarumo likely amplifies its capabilities, it's hard to trust a cornerback like Xavien Howard, who missed all of last year and enters his early 30s, especially against the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Colts will press offensively, but fall short in Anarumo's first showing."
Pick: Dolphins 23, Colts 20