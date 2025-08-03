Colts' Jonathan Taylor Has Criminally Low Madden Rating
With the 2025 NFL season right around the corner, along with it comes a brand new edition of Madden NFL from EA Sports, paired with a slate of updated player ratings stacking up the best (and worst) talents across the league.
And every year, there's bound to be a few players with some interesting player ratings to sort through, and a few that find themselves as an interesting topic of discussion for having an overall rating placed higher or lower than some see as deserving.
For Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, it was an interesting outcome to be had for his Madden rating this year, as the veteran runner enters the season with an 88 overall–– perhaps a bit too low when considering all that he brings to the table.
Bleacher Report's Damian Parson recently stacked up five of the league's most controversial Madden ratings from this year's reveal– whether that's due to their standing being too high or too low, where Taylor was right atop the list for being one of the most underrated ratings in the NFL.
"Jonathan Taylor has been the heartbeat of the Indianapolis Colts' offense since being drafted in 2020," Parson wrote, "Taylor hit a rough patch with injuries during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After that, he returned in 2024 and put up dominant numbers with a revolving door at quarterback and less-than-stellar quarterback play. Taylor rushed for over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. When healthy, he is a model of consistency as a runner. He has never averaged less than four yards per carry in any season."
"Taylor carried the Colts' offense on his shoulders last season and still had a highly productive season, which makes seeing his 88 overall on Madden 26 head-scratching. He should not be lower than a 90, and the Houston Texans' starting RB, Joe Mixon, somehow ended up with a higher rating than Taylor," Parson continued, "Despite being less productive and impactful. Taylor was the best running back in the AFC South last season, and it wasn't close. He is on upgrade watch as the season progresses and if he replicates last year's success, that 88 should increase gradually."
As one of the consistently strong running talents across the league, while coming off his best campaign since his All-Pro season in 2021, seeing Taylor dropped down to an 88 is a bit puzzling, especially factoring in others at his position, like Mixon have a higher rating without having a better year of production.
Ultimately, the 88 over stacks him up as tied for the 9th-best running back in the league with Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker; a solid standing to be had as a top ten name in the backfield for the season ahead, but a ranking in which may still be a bit underwhelming based on how elite Taylor can be when he's healthy and on the field as he was in 2024.
The good thing for Taylor is, that he'll have an entire 17 games ahead of him to gain some positive traction on his standing among the best in the league.