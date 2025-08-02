Colts' AD Mitchell Catching Fire in Training Camp
After the first week of Indianapolis Colts training camp, one of the biggest questions was what was going on with second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell?
The 2024 second-round pick seemed to have a case of the yips. Multiple dropped passes and miscommunications with the quarterbacks left Mitchell quite frustrated with himself. After a disappointing rookie campaign, Mitchell could not afford to put this type of performance on the field.
"It felt like something was in the air or something," Mitchell joked. "I knew it would eventually come together. I knew my hands worked. I knew my routes worked. It was all just a matter of time."
Week 2 of Colts camp has been a complete 180 from the 22-year-old receiver. Mitchell has made catch after catch in team periods, giving defensive backs fits for big gains on a variety of routes. Whether it's Anthony Richardson Sr. or Daniel Jones throwing him the football, Mitchell has stood out.
And standing out is crucial for a player like Mitchell trying to carve out a role in the Colts' offense.
"You just go out there and try to execute to the best of your ability every chance you get," Mitchell remarked. "I feel like I have a lot of ability, so I try to put it on full display every play, every snap."
There was a lot of hype around Mitchell coming into last season. The thought was that Mitchell would immediately compete with Alec Pierce for the X receiver spot right away, adding another explosive element for the offense.
While Pierce had a breakout season in 2024 and continues to impress in training camp this year, Mitchell struggled to get any sort of footing. Miscommunications, drops, and other issues plagued Mitchell as he adjusted to the NFL. It led to Mitchell only receiving a handful of snaps each week by season's end.
However, like most young players, Mitchell feels like the game has slowed down for him by leaps and bounds. That has allowed Mitchell to play more relaxed, leading to better execution.
"I feel more poised," Mitchell admitted. "Last year it just felt like I was ripping and running from the start of camp until the end of the year. ... I just feel more comfortable, whether it's in the meeting rooms, walkthrough. I'm not focused on what the play is, what do I have to do. I'm focused on how I'm doing it and why I'm doing what I'm doing."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The results have shown as camp has progressed. Throughout the past week, Mitchell made an impact in various ways for the Colts' offense. On Thursday night, Mitchell was on the receiving end of multiple deep shots from Richardson and Jones in 11-on-11 work. He then backed it up by showing off his route running on Saturday, getting open and hauling in catches on numerous out routes.
Mitchell's best play on Saturday came on a diving catch in the end zone from Richardson for a touchdown in 7-on-7. The good days are beginning to stack up for Mitchell, and coaches are noticing.
"He's done a really nice job making plays," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "This past week he's had a bunch of opportunities. ... AD's number's been called a few times and the quarterbacks have looked his way a few extra times and he's taken advantage of those things.
“We're encouraged by AD's work that he's had this week."
While many on the outside have questioned whether Mitchell has what it takes to be a successful receiver in the NFL, one coach has not wavered in his support. Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne has routinely stressed patience with Mitchell, instilling confidence in his wide receiver as he adjusts to the NFL.
While stressing patience publicly, Wayne has coached Mitchell hard in an effort to bring out the most his talent has to offer. It's something Mitchell greatly appreciates about Wayne, as the young player tries to soak up everything he can from the future Hall-of-Famer.
"He definitely loves the tough love, but he's very encouraging," Mitchell stated about Wayne. "He definitely helped me a lot from last year. I feel like he's been there every step of the way from when I first got here to where I am now. ... I feel like he's been the biggest voice in my ear in this building. I'm definitely grateful for it."
There is no questioning Mitchell's talent. If he can hit his ceiling, the explosive receiver out of Texas has true WR1 potential. The question is, will Mitchell ever reach that ceiling?
Seeing Mitchell begin to put things together in practice is encouraging. The next step will be to do it on a routine basis, as Colts' coaches preach about consistency at every position. The more Mitchell can perform in practice, the more trust he will earn from the staff.
From there, Mitchell will have to prove he can be a reliable option on Sundays. If Mitchell can do that, the Colts will have four legitimate options at wide receiver, each with a unique skill set. It would be a luxury that most offenses could only dream of, and make Shane Steichen's group hard to contain.
Everything is out there for the taking for Mitchell this season. And for his part, he certainly does not lack confidence.
"I knew I belonged. I knew if somebody leaved me one-on-one on an island, somebody's going to regret it, and it ain't going to be me," Mitchell said. "But I definitely knew I belonged."
Belonging is one thing, maximizing your potential is another. It'll be up to Mitchell to prove which one he will be.