ESPN Reveals 'Eye-Popping' Jonathan Taylor Stat After Colts-Titans
The Indianapolis Colts had a solid offensive performance during their much-needed win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. But no one had a bigger day on that side of the ball than star running back Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor had his best showing of the season during Sunday's 38-30 victory against the Titans, one where he put up 29 carries, 218 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. It was his second contest in a row with over 100 yards on the ground, and his second time this season landing multiple touchdown scores in one game.
Yet, to put up over 200 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns in one day has been almost unheard of across the past decade in the NFL.
Taylor's electric 200-yard, three-touchdown performance matches with only two others in the past ten years. ESPN's Stephen Holder revealed just how rare Taylor's day was when showcasing the Colts' most eye-popping stat from Sunday:
"Taylor became the third player with 200-plus rushing yards and three touchdowns in a game over the past decade. His 218 rushing yards were the second most of his career, behind 253 yards against the Jaguars in 2020."- Stephen Holder, ESPN
A day with over 200 yards is nothing new for Taylor, as this one vs. Tennessee only comes in as his second-highest rushing total for his career. Yet, to pair the production on the ground with three rushing touchdowns has only been done by two other players: former Pittsburgh Steelers back Le'Veon Bell and former Titans back, Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat twice.
It's been one of Taylor's better collective seasons since being drafted to Indianapolis in 2020. Through 12 games, he's posted 1,129 yards on 237 carries, piling in eight rushing touchdowns and a receiving. The historic day against the Titans makes this fifth-year pro look even better.
The Colts back will have some easy assignments on the schedule ahead, hopefully continuing his hot hand moving into the final stretch. Indianapolis will hope to secure two straight wins when they travel to New Jersey this weekend to face the 2-13 New York Giants.
