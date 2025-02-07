Colts' Jonathan Taylor Has RB1 Status Heading into 2025
The Indianapolis Colts possess one of the best running backs in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor. Despite the Colts falling to 8-9 and missing the postseason, Taylor was arguably the engine to Shane Steichen's offense, even with Anthony Richardson's struggles.
In a Pro Football Focus piece from Nic Bodiford, he details the potential RB1s in fantasy football for 2025 and Taylor understandably makes the list. Taylor was a volume-based machine for Indianapolis in 2024.
The two-time Pro Bowler had the second-best season of his five-year career, posting 1,431 rushing yards on 303 carries for 4.7 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns. For pass-catching, Taylor only hauled 18 receptions for 136 receiving yards and another score. Minus the receiving touchdown, the other statistics are career-lows for Taylor.
For fans hoping the running back will become a better receiver, it isn't likely given his career-high 40 receptions for 360 receiving yards (2021). However, he doesn't necessarily need to be a better receiver since his strengths lie in being a bell-cow, but he can afford to be a better pass-blocker.
While Taylor's receiving might hurt his RB1 fantasy case in 2025, his volume and the offense he's involved with will always put him in that discussion.
Taylor fortuitously plays in a running back-friendly offensive scheme. Even mild improvements from Indianapolis’ volatile quarterback, Anthony Richardson, would increase Taylor’s fantasy-scoring potential by expectedly improving the team’s EPA per play metrics.- Nic Bodiford | Pro Football Focus
Bodiford points out that Richardson needs to improve as a pure quarterback, not just a runner extraordinaire. Richardson turned the ball over too often (12 picks, nine fumbles). Fixing these issues and his accuracy will vastly assist Steichen's offense.
Richardson is still young and insanely talented; he has time to fix everything needed to amplify Indy's attack and Taylor's production, especially in fantasy.
If defenses worry about the rushing capabilities of Richardson and Taylor and the possible improved pass threat, it will put opposing coordinators in a bind. Regardless of the defensive talent, if Richardson and Taylor can perform at optimum levels, it will be a big challenge to stop on a weekly basis.
Taylor also proved in 2024 that it doesn't matter who's under center, as he also played well when Joe Flacco filled in relief of Richardson, a direct contrast in rushing ability. During those contests, Taylor still put up 552 rushing yards during five games for an average of 110.4.
Taylor is likely on tap for another strong fantasy football campaign, but it can be even better if he stays healthy for a full season. Along with this, Richardson's progress is vital, if it hits the stride needed, Taylor might have a ridiculously good season.
We'll see what goes down with Taylor during the offseason as the veteran prepares for his sixth season with the urge to lead the league in rushing again. Taylor has the talent to do it, and the future of Indy's current franchise setup hinges on the Wisconsin alum staying productive and efficient.
