Colts' Jonathan Taylor Recognizes Ashton Jeanty's Talent
After sustaining a rough, self-inflicted loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the Indianapolis Colts are ready to bounce back against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders squad on Sunday afternoon.
Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor continued to be the engine of Shane Steichen's offense despite the loss. Taylor put up 76 rushing yards (4.5 average) and 20 receiving yards on five catches.
Now, Taylor will be ready to have a big game against the Raiders, but there will be another bright running back on Las Vegas' offense in rookie Ashton Jeanty. After a breakout performance against the Chicago Bears, he'll look to make it two straight.
Jeanty put up 138 rushing yards and secured three all-purpose touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving). The rookie will do everything possible to continue that momentum against Lou Anarumo's defense.
Taylor had nothing but praise for Jeanty when asked about the Raiders' back, and young guys at the position in general. Here's what the NFL's top rusher had to say.
"You definitely look at some of the young guys, and you just look at their skillsets. You kind of just think in their mind or try to think of, I wonder what made him kind of be patient like that there. I'm like, ‘Oh, that was pretty cool to see.’"
"Like you said, especially with a young running back, because maybe it's an older running back, more experienced running back to kind of have that tempo or set the play up like that. So when you see a young guy, you’re like that was actually pretty cool to see."
When Taylor was a rookie in the NFL, he erupted to give Indianapolis a glimpse into what was to come. In 2020, Taylor put up 1,169 rushing yards, 81 first downs, and 12 all-purpose TDs (11 rushing). The very next season, Taylor led the NFL in rushing (1,811 yards) and rushing TDs (18).
Fast-forward to 2025, and Taylor is the top running back in the NFL for his sixth season in the league. Without question, Taylor will be leaned upon to take out the Raiders' defense, and should be early in the game.
As for Jeanty, he'll have a shot at replicating his Week 4 performance against the Colts, but it might not be the easiest task since Indianapolis is tied for eighth in rushing yards allowed (384). We'll see if Anarumo has his stop troops ready to halt Jeanty and put more pressure on quarterback Geno Smith.
The Colts need this victory after suffering their first loss of the 2025 season, and luckily, it's against a struggling Raiders team for their third home game of the year. However, Jeanty is coming off a Herculean performance, and the Colts are well aware that he has the upside to do it again in Week 5.